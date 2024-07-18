mobile app bar

Aryna Sabalenka Injury Update: World No.3 Reveals Plans for Next Tournament

Rishika Singh
Published

Jun 3, 2024; Paris, France; Aryna Sabalenka reacts to a point during her match against Emma Navarro of the United States on day nine of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Aryna Sabalenka shared exciting news during an Instagram Q&A session, announcing she plans to start practising again in a week. Since Sabalenka is recovering from a shoulder injury that she sustained before Wimbledon 2024, she is focusing on returning to the court at the Washington Open.

Sabalenka’s injury forced her to take a break and prioritize her overall well-being. Recently, she was on a vacation in Europe. But now she has gone back home to Miami, using this time to rest and recharge. 

The reigning Australian Open champion has revealed that she did an ultrasound test on her shoulder and it came out positive. So her healing has been quicker than she thought, as she has stayed positive during this period.

With the advice of her medical and coaching team, the World No.3 also had to withdraw from Wimbledon. Before that, during the Berlin Open, Sabalenka threw in the towel during her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of the same reason.

Sabalenka’s Instagram stories have delighted fans with glimpses of her recovery journey. Her posts are a mix of humor, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes moments, offering fans a unique view of her life off the court. Her candid updates have resonated with her followers, who appreciate her transparency and positive attitude.

What are Sabalenka’s plans for the rest of the 2024 season?

Perhaps choosing not to play at the Olympics could be a blessing in disguise for her. Sabalenka opted out of it much earlier than the injury because she wants to focus more on the North American swing.

Hard courts are anyway her speciality, more than clay and even grass, for that matter. However, it is likely that Sabalenka is skipping the Olympics because of having to play under a neutral flag rather than the Belarusian one.

Whatever the real reason is, Sabalenka is focused on her comeback at the Washington Open. Her decision to prioritize recovery demonstrates her commitment to long-term success. Fans eagerly await her return, confident that her dedication will lead to strong performances.

Sabalenka’s approach highlights the importance of balance between competition and self-care, making her a relatable and inspiring figure for many. With her engaging social media presence and determination to succeed, Sabalenka continues to be a fan favorite. Hence, her return to the court promises to be a highlight of the tennis season.

