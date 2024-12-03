Aryna Sabalenka Reveals Her Pre-Season Schedule in Dubai Ft. Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Trust Aryna Sabalenka to entertain her fans with reels about her life off the tennis court. That’s exactly what she did, posting on Instagram about getting into intense pre-season training mode. Sabalenka gave quite an insight into her daily routine when she is not worried about competing in tournaments week after week.

Miami resident Sabalenka seems to have made Dubai her base for the off-season. She was in the UAE city with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis in October as well, on vacation. Frangulis is a Greek entrepreneur who does a lot of business in the Middle East via his successful superfood brand, Oakberry.

It’s possible that Sabalenka enjoyed a joyful stay at the 7-star hotel, Atlantis The Palm, due to Frangulis’ work and the pleasant weather in Dubai during this time of year. Sabalenka began her reel by revealing that she has green juice the first thing when she wakes up in the morning.

But her favorite drink is coffee, and that is something she has twice a day. The first cup of hers is after the green juice, and the second one is in the evening before her second training session of the day.

Sabalenka’s breakfast includes a mushroom omelet to up her protein intake. Once she is done with that, she prepares her kitbag and is ready to go for some indoor warmup in the hotel. Sabalenka proudly shows off her ‘Tiger Kicks’ Nike shoes and her customized red Wilson bag.

After completing an intense warmup session, she practices outdoors until early afternoon. Sabalenka also revealed that she changed into her nightdress to take a nap in her room before she got ready in her new outfit for the second training session of the day. That session is in the late evening, and she practices until sunset.

Sabalenka graciously makes sure to take a picture with her team and obliges her young fans in the reel. After which, she goes for dinner with Frangulis in the hotel. Presumably, the World No.1 is an early sleeper and an early riser, as she also woke up to the beautiful views outside the Atlantis.

Sabalenka has credited her success this year to being more authentic on the court and looking to have fun with her team off-court. She spoke about this extensively during a recent podcast with Andy Roddick.

How Sabalenka reacted to Roddick’s massive praise for her

On the podcast, Roddick spoke about how he admired Sabalenka’s ability to express herself so much, without bothering about criticism from the public or the media. He also wondered how the reigning US Open women’s champion manages to play well despite being so emotional and expressive.

Sabalenka responded that she does not believe calmness is necessarily a sign of having great mental strength. It differs with each player, but she isn’t someone who can keep everything bottled up within herself. This authenticity is something she took time to figure out, but having finally cracked that, she has significantly improved her performance over the last two seasons.

Sabalenka feels that it is okay for her to express whatever she goes through on the court and yell at her team, as long as she takes it out of her system quickly and resets herself to focus on and play the next point. This Novak Djokovic-style mentality has worked wonders for her.

But will Sabalenka become the women’s version of Djokovic? She is on the right path with two hard-court Slam titles in a year and the World No.1 ranking. For now, she won’t dwell too much on the future but will rather focus on living in the present and enjoying what matters to her the most.