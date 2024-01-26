Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Australian Open 2024 Final Prediction, Head-to-Head, Schedule: Will the Defending Champion Emulate Victoria Azarenka?

Jan 25, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates against Coco Gauff of the United States in the semi-final of the women s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 25, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Qinwen Zheng of China celebrates her victory over Dayana Yastrzemski of Ukraine in the semi-final of the women s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Aryna Sabalenka will defend her Australian Open crown against Zheng Qinwen in the women’s single final. The defending champion will go in as the favorite in the showpiece event at the Rod Laver Arena. Although Sabalenka has been at her dominant best, Qinwen could produce a surprise or two, in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka has been the best women’s player in the tournament. The Belarussian is yet to drop a set throughout the tournament and has cruised past her opponents. In the semi-final, the world number 2 defeated Coco Gauff 7-6, 6-4 to reach the final. The defending champion has looked untouchable on court and looks determined to win back to back titles. However, Qinwen will prove to be a tough competitor.

Zheng Qinwen has been an unlikely finalist at this year’s Australian Open. With the top seeds struggling, the world number 12 has made her way into the final with consistent performances. The 21-year-old will play in her first ever Australian Open final thanks to a semi-final win against Dayana Yastremska. The Chinese won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to make it into her maiden Grand Slam final.

Although Aryna Sabalenka will start as a heavy favorite, Qinwen will fancy her chances for an upset. The 21-year-old will aim to be the first Chinese Grand Slam winner since Li Na, who won the Australian Open in 2014. Sabalenka won the only meeting between the duo at the US Open 2023. The SportRush predicts Aryna Sabalenka to win to final in two sets or more.

The final will be played on Saturday, January 27, at 7:30 p.m. local time. ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius in sunny conditions.

Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen recent run of form

Aryna Sabalenka has been flawless throughout the Australian Open. The defending champion has not dropped a single set and cruised towards the final. The stand out performance for the Belarussian came in the third round when she won the match 6-0, 6-0 against Lesia Tsurenko. Coco Gauff did prove to be a challenge for the 25-year-old in the semi-final but Sabalenka found a way to navigate past her. Now, the Belarussian will hope retain her title at the Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng Qinwen has made it to the finals with a tougher route. The Chinese star came back from a set down in the first round to win the match. Since then, the 21-year-old played two more three setters but managed to come out victorious. Qinwen will be hoping to cause an upset and win her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.