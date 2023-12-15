“Ask My Millions & Millions of Fans”: Nick Kyrgios Locks Horns With Netizens While Responding to Boris Becker’s Jab at Him
Atharva Upasani
|Published December 15, 2023
Nick Kyrgios is famous for his controversial opinions. Recently, Kyrgios has been involved in a social media spat with tennis legend Boris Becker. During his X feud with Becker, Nick Kyrgios even got into an altercation with a tennis fan.
The Australian was responding to Becker and took a shot at the former World No.1 by suggesting he has an ego issue. Kyrgios claimed that he will not compare himself with the new generation of players after next 20-30 years. This tweet was met with different sort of responses but one reply stood out.
Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker’s row on X is showing no signs of stopping. Both the tennis superstars are going back and forth at each other with their different opinions. Both the tennis stars have big personalities, which could only escalate the feud more.
How did the Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker feud begin?
In an interview, Nick Kyrgios claimed that the older generation of players cannot compete with the new generation. The Australian believed that the like of Novak Djokovic would have easily beaten players like Pete Sampras and Boris Becker at their peaks. However, these comments did not go well with Boris Becker. The former world number 1 questioned Kyrgios’ authority to make such statements.
Boris Becker claimed Nick Kyrgios make a lot of noise. Becker, who is co-incidentally also the former coach of Novak Djokovic, was unhappy with Kyrgios comparing the older generation of players like Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, and John McEnroe, among others to the current generation. Becker even took a shot at Kyrgios for controversially having an OnlyFans account. It will be interesting to see how long this feud between these two big tennis personalities last for.
