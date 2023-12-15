“Ask My Millions & Millions of Fans”: Nick Kyrgios Locks Horns With Netizens While Responding to Boris Becker’s Jab at Him

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after an error against Karen Khachanov on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios is famous for his controversial opinions. Recently, Kyrgios has been involved in a social media spat with tennis legend Boris Becker. During his X feud with Becker, Nick Kyrgios even got into an altercation with a tennis fan.

The Australian was responding to Becker and took a shot at the former World No.1 by suggesting he has an ego issue. Kyrgios claimed that he will not compare himself with the new generation of players after next 20-30 years. This tweet was met with different sort of responses but one reply stood out.

