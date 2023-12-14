“Nick Kyrgios Makes a Lot of Noise!”- Novak Djokovic’s Former Coach Slams Aussie for Comparing Different Generations of Tennis

Sept 4, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia after beating Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic’s former coach and legend Boris Becker blasted Nick Kyrgios after he implied that the older generation of tennis is inferior to the current. The latter claimed the game is faster now and players from previous eras would not stand a chance against the players of today. He name-dropped the German, who took offence and doubted the Australian’s credibility.

In an interview, Kyrgios said tennis has become quicker over the years and players from bygone generations would not have been effective today. He said he watched Becker and believed Djokovic, his former pupil, would easily defeat him. He also cited Lleyton Hewitt beating Pete Sampras as an example. Kyrgios added if Hewitt could beat Sampras, Djokovic would have ‘destroyed’ him.

Becker took to X (formerly Twitter) to hit back, calling his opinions ‘noise’. He told Kyrgios to stop talking about a sport he allegedly hates. The six-time Grand Slam winner questioned the Australian’s credibility, stating he has never won a Majors. He did acknowledge Kyrgios’ 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles victory.

However, Becker criticised him for trying to compare different generations of tennis. He named some greats from previous years like Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, and John McEnroe, among others. As a parting shot, Becker took a dig at Kyrgios for joining controversial social media platform OnlyFans. He told the 28-year-old to discuss everything but tennis with his fans on the website.

Becker also shared a follow-up post, wishing Kyrgios a speedy recovery. He said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist is an exciting player when fully fit and added his tennis should do the talking.

Novak Djokovic would destroy you, says Nick Kyrgios in series of replies to Boris Becker

True to his outspoken nature, Nick Kyrgios did not let Boris Becker’s statements go without a response. He retorted with not one or two, but five separate replies under the three-time ATP Finals winner’s original post. His multiple responses primarily addressed the retired World No.1 questioning his credibility.

Kyrgios mocked Becker for doubting his integrity, taking a dig at the latter being arrested for hiding assets during his bankruptcy. Addressing Becker’s claim that Kyrgios lacks credibility since he has not won any Slams, the maverick Australian wondered if that also holds the same for ‘99%’ of the current players. He dragged in Alexander Zverev, asking the veteran if his compatriot also has no credibility given he is yet to win even a doubles Slam title.

Kyrgios tagged Patrick Mouratoglou, asking Serena Williams’ former coach if he too, does not have credibility as per Becker’s words. The former World No.13 hit back saying he has defeated each of the Big 4 and that gives him credibility. He claimed that Djokovic would ‘wipe the floor’ with Becker even at the latter’s prime.

Finally, Kyrgios sarcastically thanked Becker for mentioning his OnlyFans, mockingly appreciating the German for being aware of his business initiatives.

As if five different replies were not enough, Kyrgios later shared a post with a veiled dig at Becker.