Barbora Krejcikova Comes Up With Epic Reply to Troll Questioning Her Wimbledon 2024 Win

Barbora Krejcikova added a second Grand Slam to her trophy cabinet by winning the women’s singles title at Wimbledon this year. Weeks later, a fan decided to troll her about this victory, and the Czech player responded with a befitting reply.

On Twitter, a user asked how Krejcikova was able to win Wimbledon this year. While many fans criticized this comment, the two-time Grand Slam champion took matters into her own hands, saying that her seven consecutive victories made her win the tournament.

“How did Barbora Krejcikova win Wimbledon?” wrote the Twitter user. Barbora replied, “I won 7 matches in a row. That’s how.”

I won 7 matches in a row. That’s how. — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) October 10, 2024

The Czech player impressed fans with her classy yet stern response to the troll, effectively conveying her thoughts in a few words.

Even though players are expected to be used to public criticism, the latest incident shows they are humans like everyone else and do read or hear what’s written about them. Despite this, Krejcikova handled the latest troll in a dignified manner.

The user may be questioning her Grand Slam triumph due to her consistent decline in performance since the Wimbledon win.

Barbora’s worrying form

The highest round she has reached in a women’s singles event at a WTA tournament since her last Grand Slam victory has been the second round at the US Open.

After losing to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round at Flushing Meadows, the Czech player was unable to progress beyond the first round in the two subsequent tournaments she played in China. First, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian defeated her in the Beijing Open, and on Wednesday, America’s Hailey Baptiste ousted her from the Wuhan Open.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, Barbora has recently lost to players with much lower rankings than her, leaving her fans concerned.

With the 2024 WTA Finals set to take place in Riyadh next month, Barbora Krejcikova is nearly certain to secure a spot in the tournament. Normally, the Finals would feature the top eight women’s singles players. However, as a Wimbledon champion, Krejcikova will be a part of the tournament provided that she is in the top 20 rankings by the time the final starts in Riyadh.

The Czech star also confirmed in a tweet that she will be participating in the upcoming WTA 500 tournament Ningbo Open, scheduled to start on October 14.