Bella Hadid’s Incredible Orebella Hamper Delights ‘Queen’ Serena Williams

Serena Williams never misses an opportunity to give credit to someone wherever it’s due. Recently, after she received an Orebella hamper from American fashion model Bella Hadid, Williams made sure she gave her a huge shoutout on her Instagram story.

Orebella is an international skin perfume brand founded by Bella Hadid. As a goodwill gesture, Bella Hadid sent 4 Orebella perfumes, each nicely wrapped in a hard-binding cover, to Serena Williams. The 4 different perfumes are – Salted Muse, Window2Soul, Blooming Fire, and Reveal Your Alchemy.

Each of the perfume packs looks like a hard-cover book in red, yellow, white, and green. Serena Williams was delighted to receive them and asked everyone to check out each of them. She also couldn’t thank Bella Hadid enough.

Upon seeing Williams’ Instagram story, Bella Hadid too felt overjoyed. She was glad that Williams liked it and then shared the same clip on her Instagram story. Hadid called Williams a ‘Queen’ and wrote the following caption.

Bella Hadid wrote, “I love you. You are my queen!!!!!!”

Serena Williams and Bella Hadid gave friendship goals to their fans once again. Hadid famously cried in the stands when Serena gave her farewell speech on her tennis retirement back in 2022.

Bella Hadid Showed Up at Serena Williams’ Farewell With Family

It was in September 2022, when Serena Williams bid farewell to her 27-year-long professional tennis career. Of the many attendees that day, including legend Billie Jean King, Bella Hadid too was present in the crowd (as per Harper’s Bazaar). As Williams broke down in tears, giving her farewell speech that would pull the curtains on the most illustrious career, Bella Hadid welled up too.

A picture of a teary-eyed Hadid wearing all-white went viral. She was there with her then-boyfriend Marc Kalman to watch Williams’ last match with Ajla Tomljanovic. She was also joined by her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid.

However, this wasn’t the only instance her friendship with Serena Williams was on display. From then on, they became the closest friends. Their bond went from strength to strength and the latest instance of gift-giving is just a display of affection that bears testimony to this fact.

Not only Bella Hadid but Gigi Hadid too, is very close to Serena Williams. In her appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, right around the time Williams retired, Gigi revealed to the audience and the late-night host what it’s like to hang out with Serena Williams on Karaoke night. It seems as if the entire Hadid clan keeps close ties with Serena Williams.