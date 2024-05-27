Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Breaks The Internet With Her New Look on Family Holiday in France

Ever since her retirement in September 2022, Serena Williams has spent more time with her family. Ahead of the release of her 8-part series, Williams took some time out and went for a family vacation in France. Her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia Ohanian and Adira Ohanian were having a great time too. But what the most attention online was Olympia’s braids.

Alexis Ohanian shares a great father-daughter bond with Olympia, as evident through their countless Instagram posts together. He bakes ‘artsy’ pancakes for her in the shape of cartoon characters and also spends quality time with her. Being the doting father, Alexis shared a picture of Olympia from Paris, where she is looking at a small pond.

The picture was beautiful, with flowers and greenery all around. But viewers noticed the new hairstyle on Olympia – her braids. It was long and luscious and braided all over. It was a refreshing change since the spotlight was off her mother Serena Williams, for once.

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been raising their kids with the utmost freedom. Be it her right to exercise freedom while playing, talking, or even styling herself, Olympia’s parents have always encouraged her. Allowing her to experiment with her looks is just a small step for Olympia to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“OMG! She’s got her Summer Vacation Lemonade braids!! Alright Junior!!! We see you Cyber Niece.” “Jr is adorbs and she is killing the braids!” “Love it and the braids are beautiful!” “Love this picture everything beautiful. Beautiful daughter, beautiful hair style, nature beautiful. ❤️ Wishing you all a wonderful.”

But this is not the first time Olympia Ohanian has gone viral for her looks. Olympia adorably tried on Serena Williams’ Met Gala 2021 look for its 2023 edition to twin with her mother for the event, making it a first of sorts.

When Olympia Ohanian tried to pull off Serena Williams’ iconic Met Gala look

At the 2021 Met Gala, Serena Williams wore a pink cape that was fuzzy. The cape displayed various shades of pink, with the edges being black. It was an iconic look for the tennis legend, who was wearing a silver bodice dress.

A year or two later, Serena Williams posted an Instagram video, with the same dress one more time. Only this time, it was her daughter Olympia trying it on. Olympia was wearing that same fuzzy pink cape and walking inside their closet. The video was clubbed to the song ‘Made You Look’ by Meghan Trainor.

“Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?” wrote Serena Williams on the Instagram post.

At age 6, Olympia might just be the biggest star kid in the world right now. With unbelievably famous parents who encourage her at every step, Olympia is blessed to have them by her side. She was also made the owner of two sports clubs – Los Angeles Golf Club and soccer team Angel City. The future seems bright for the young star kid.