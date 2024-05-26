Serena Williams Husband Alexis Ohanian Is Ready To Go “Toe-to-Toe” With Late Night Host On One Aspect

What do Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel have in common? Besides being incredibly successful in their careers, it turns out Alexis Ohanian and Jimmy Kimmel have a favorite pastime, in which they are extremely competitive. It has got to do with their fondness for baking and being a dad to multiple kids.

Alexis Ohanian recently appeared on the ‘Business Dad’ podcast with comedian and actor Paul Scheer and was pleasantly surprised to learn about Jimmy Kimmel’s excellent pancake-baking skills. It’s something that Ohanian also prides himself on.

Therefore, there was bound to be a mention of a challenge between the two. But the catch is, Ohanian mentions his pancakes are more artsy than tasty.

Alexis Ohanian: “I do pancakes on Sunday with squeeze bottles.” Paul Scheer: “Oh! I love it. I got a pancake recipe from Jimmy Kimmel that has changed the game for me.” Ohanian: “Jimmy has some quality pancake art… I’d go toe-to-toe with Jimmy. If he wanted to throw it down, I’m on the record.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

Following that exchange, Scheer asked Ohanian to go on Jimmy Kimmel Live and challenge the host to a pancake-making competition. To this, Ohanian quickly retorted saying,

“My pancakes are not that tasty. It’s art first. As far as Olympia knows, the only way pancakes are prepared is in delightful shapes of her favorite cartoon characters.”

Well, apart from their love for making pancakes, Ohanian and Kimmel are also great parents and fans love seeing them interact with their children.

Alexis Ohanian and Jimmy Kimmel are hands-on dads

Both Alexis Ohanian and Jimmy Kimmel are great parents and can even be considered “dad goals” for some. Ohanian often shares pictures and clips of himself with their daughter Olympia online. Besides baking pancakes with his daughter, Ohanian also spends quality time with her on the golf course and has made her the owner of two sporting teams – Los Angeles Golf Club and Angel City FC.

Jimmy Kimmel also loves spending time with his 2 kids and has made them part of his talk show on many occasions. He also loves taking small snippets of his family life to share with fans on social media. Be it the video about ‘teaching them how to behave in the workplace’ or ‘telling his daughter he ate all her Halloween candies’, Kimmel always involves his family as part of his comedy.

Overall, what matters is that the two are spending quality time with their children while also managing full-time jobs. This is something most fathers should take note of.