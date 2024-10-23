Ben Shelton Forces Stunning French Model to Come Up with Hilarious Quip on UTS Tour Sidelines

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after beating Dominic Thiem of Austria on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ben Shelton had the most memorable Ultimate Tennis Showdown tournament of his career. In only his second year as part of Patrick Mouratoglou’s event, Shelton won his maiden tournament in UTS Frankfurt. The American youngster’s trip to Germany was made even more memorable when he had to participate in a serve challenge with a model.

Jeanne Marchi, a model known for her tennis skills, often shares reels showing her talent on the court. The social media influencer tested her abilities in the hopes of returning Shelton’s serve. However, it is slightly difficult for an average player to return the southpaw’s serve even when he isn’t performing at his best.

As expected, Marchi had a hard time getting her racket on the Atlanta native’s serve. Feeling embarrassed, she wrote, “Thanks @benshelton for making me want to quit tennis.”

The former American No.1 had an uplifting comment on Marchi’s post. Shelton motivated her by highlighting the positive takeaway from their small encounter on the court. “You returned one tho‼️” Ben replied.

The former Florida Gator showed why he’s regarded as one of the sweetest players on tour with his social media activity. Such humility makes him a fan favorite, especially amongst his female followers.

Shelton received a marriage proposal mid-match

Shelton’s good looks and athletic body have often resulted in women gushing over him. A few months ago, the youngster revealed how female admirers would slide into his DMs and come up with an interesting “chat-up line.” More recently, the charismatic individual also received a marriage proposal in the middle of a match.

During his first-round clash against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Swiss Indoors 2024, one of Shelton’s female supporters had a bold proposition for him, “Ben, will you marry me?”

The 22-year-old did not react to the question at first. However, he soon broke character and burst into laughter. He was visibly blushing while nodding his head in disbelief.

Put a ring on it @BenShelton with a marriage proposal in Basel #SwissIndoorsBasel pic.twitter.com/WSeEgMeRKq — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 22, 2024

Shelton once dated American athlete Anna Hall, but he’s reportedly not in any relationship currently. Whenever he discloses details of his partner, it is safe to assume that his female admirers won’t be too amused.