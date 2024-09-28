‘Going To Hang Up the Phone on Me Too?’: Ben Shelton Names Chat-Up Line Women Used on Him After US Open 2023

The US Open 2023 announced the emergence of Ben Shelton. Apart from making it to the semifinal of the New York-based Grand Slam, Shelton became a household name in the tennis world due to his “hang up the phone” celebration. As revealed by the American star, several women used this to come up with an interesting “chat-up line”.

Shelton was the latest figure to make an appearance on the ATP Tour’s new social segment titled “Down The T”. Apart from answering a bunch of questions related to fellow players, the 21-year-old also revealed the most interesting “chat-up line” that someone’s ever used on him.

The former American No.1 claimed that multiple women were flooding his Instagram DMs with a similar line related to his iconic celebration after the conclusion of the US Open 2023.

“After the US Open, a lot of girls would like, DM me, and be like ‘so, are you going to hang up the phone on me too?’ I got that one a lot,” Shelton told Sharmarke Mohamud.

Shelton has emerged as one of the most admired players on tour, especially among the female audience. Apart from his powerful serve and entertaining style of play, female fans seem to be captivated by the youngster’s athleticism, charisma and looks.

The “national crush” comments that he received in one of his shirtless Instagram posts show that Shelton has one of the largest female following among ATP players.

Shelton won the hearts of multiple female fans during the Atlanta Open 2024

Despite being the #1 seed of his home tournament, Ben Shelton failed to win the Atlanta Open 2024. While he did suffer a humiliating loss against qualifier Shang Juncheng in the second round, he remained the talk of the town for one of his social media activities.

A week ahead of his opening round match, the tournament organizers and Shelton collaborated and posted a clip of the latter practicing without a t-shirt. Looking at shirtless clips of the Georgia native, ladies seemed to go gaga, and he was also dubbed as the “national crush.”

Ben Shelton is the ‘National Crush’ of the United States after posting his latest video without a shirt! pic.twitter.com/YLMBkcrH4P — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 22, 2024

Shelton hasn’t posted a shirtless photo since then. However, he is still referred to as an “icon” and a “model” on almost each of his Instagram posts. While he is constantly adding different shots to his repertoire, Shelton is also improving his social media game, close to reaching the one million follower count.