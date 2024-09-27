Ben Shelton Gives Shoutout to Anthony Edwards’ New Netflix Documentary

Ahead of the NBA’s 2024-2025 season, Netflix treats fans with a documentary titled “Starting 5”. Ben Shelton is among many to look forward to the sports docu-series, giving a shoutout to one of the protagonists — Anthony Edwards — of the upcoming show.

After the success of NFL’s “Quarterback”, Netflix decided to create a similar 10-episode docu-series for NBA fans. During the 2023-2024 campaign, the cameras followed LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis to give enthusiasts an in-depth look into the All-Stars’ lives on and off the court.

Two weeks ahead of the release of “Starting 5” on the streaming platform, Netflix celebrated the premiere of the series at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. Apart from the five protagonists, several big names such as Mike Tyson, DeMar DeRozan, and others, were present for the screening.

Edwards shared photos on Instagram from the special event a few days later. Apart from posting a series of photos to excite fans for the upcoming show, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard also captioned the same as ‘starting Five @netflix.’

Shelton, who is currently busy at the ongoing Japan Open 2024, wasn’t able to react to the social media activity immediately after Edwards posted the same. However, following a straight sets win over Mariano Navone in the round of 16, the 21-year-old extended his support to Ant-Man by resharing the same post on his Instagram Story.

Shelton even captioned his Story by adding an emoji of an “Ant” — Anthony Edwards’ popular nickname.

Shelton is an avid viewer of the NBA. Apart from expressing his love for the Atlanta Hawks, the southpaw is often taking to his social media platforms to extend his support for other NBA personalities such as Kyrie Irving and Edwards.

Shelton revealed having a similar mindset as Edwards during the clay-court season

From what his social media activities suggested, Ben Shelton closely followed the exciting NBA 2023-2024 season. During the clay-court season, Shelton even disclosed having the same mentality as Anthony Edwards did during the NBA’s playoff.

The Wolves faced the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the postseason. Through the first three games of the series, Edwards recorded 28 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, while leading his side to a commanding 3-0 lead. For the remainder of the playoffs, Edwards revealed having a “killer mentality”.

“I just want to kill everything in front of me, man,” Edwards said.

These words seemed to have ignited a fire in the former Florida Gator. Wanting to emulate the same mentality during the Madrid Open 2024, Shelton shared the NBA’s post of Edwards’ quote on his Instagram Story.

Sadly, neither of the two individuals emerged victorious following this quote. While Ben Shelton suffered a loss to Alexander Bublik in the subsequent match, Edwards and co. sustained a humiliating 4-1 loss in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.