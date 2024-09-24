Ben Shelton Has 2-Word Reply to Tease Frances Tiafoe For Famous Roger Federer Comment at Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe shared a heartfelt post on Instagram following Team World’s defeat in the 2024 Laver Cup. However, his teammate Ben Shelton teased him in the comments section by making a reference to the ‘Roger Federer’ remark he made recently.

Tiafoe can take plenty of positives from his Laver Cup performance. Though he could not win the doubles clash while pairing up with Ben Shelton, his singles victory against Daniil Medvedev was one of the tournament’s highlights.

Team World fell short in the end, losing another Laver Cup to Team Europe. This was the fifth time in seven editions that Europe has clinched the trophy.

Following the loss, Tiafoe took to Instagram and apologized to former American star John McEnroe for not winning what was his last tournament as their captain.

“Man gotta say it sucks to not get it done for J Mac and P Mac on y’all’s last go round. Thanks for being our captain for the last seven years it’s been incredible memories for a lifetime. Also all my guys on Team World it was dope going to war with yall,” wrote Tiafoe in the caption.

However, Tiafoe’s teammate and good friend Shelton took this chance to pull his leg, commenting, “05 fed” on the post.

The comment made by Shelton had two meanings, with the first one being praise for his teammate’s performance in the tournament this year.

It also relates to the statement made by Tiafoe about feeling like Federer after beating Medvedev at the Uber Arena.

After the American beat his Russian opponent for the first time in his career, Tiafoe said, “It’s tough playing Daniil on this court. But after the second set, midway into the second and in the tie-break, I felt like I was Roger Federer, honestly.”

Both Shelton and Tiafoe share a great bond and their camaraderie can be often seen on the court.

But they took it to a whole new level in Berlin, as they were seen joking around and passionately supporting each other. It is a partnership that fans would love to see again on the court soon.