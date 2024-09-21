mobile app bar

"I Felt Like Roger Federer Honestly": Frances Tiafoe Makes Stunning Comparison After Defeating Daniil Medvedev For The First Time

Frances Tiafoe is quickly building a rep for letting loose and skipping the usual diplomacy in his post-match interviews — especially when he’s riding the high of a win. And after beating Daniil Medvedev, he did not hold back, giving fans another one of those classic Tiafoe moments.

“I was really having fun and finding my rhythm,” Tiafoe said. “It’s tough playing Daniil on this court, but after the second set and third set tie-break, I felt like I was Roger Federer, honestly.”

It got a lot of laughter from the crowd — and the interviewer was not going to let that one slide either. He asked Roger if Tiafoe was indeed as good as him, to which Federer, ever the good sport, gave a playful double thumbs-up. You can imagine the crowd loved it.

But Tiafoe wasn’t just joking around — this win over Medvedev was huge. Before this, Medvedev had Tiafoe’s number every single time they played, except for a breakthrough win at the Laver Cup.

To finally get a win over Daniil in a high-stakes match like this one is a major confidence boost for Tiafoe, who has been looking more and more revitalized since his Wimbledon battle against Carlos Alcaraz.

The match itself wasn’t a walk in the park. Medvedev is known for his defensive prowess and ability to wear down opponents. The first set saw Medvedev doing what he does best, grinding down Tiafoe’s explosive game. But after that tight second set, Tiafoe flipped the switch, pushing the third set to a tie-break and then feeling like — well — Federer.

Now with this victory, Tiafoe is on a roll, and he might just be gearing up for another showdown with Alcaraz in Berlin. Considering how well he played against the young Spaniard at Wimbledon, fans are hoping to see them face off again, with Frances riding a wave of momentum. Could he go all the way? If he keeps playing like this, anything’s possible.

