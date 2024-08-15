Ben Shelton Reveals One Thing in Which Reilly Opelka Is Better Than Him After Epic Cincinnati Clash

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fans in Ohio present for the Cincinnati Open 2024 were treated to some entertaining first-round encounters. The Ben Shelton-Reily Opelka contest was one such action-packed bout that had the spectators in awe with the level of tennis and serving in particular. Following a grueling 98-minute encounter, the two “serve bots” embraced each other.

Both American players are two of the biggest servers on tour. As expected, the match witnessed a plethora of aces (25). Considering that both players had a win percentage on 1st serve better than 84%, it wasn’t surprising to see neither break each other’s serve. Eventually, Shelton clinched a 7-6, 7-6 win.

During the postgame interview with Prakash Amritraj, Shelton even revealed a few horrifying details of the serves that he had to face.

“It’s fairly uncomfortably out there playing against him. 19 aces and a few serves that defy the law of physics but it’s fun sharing the court with him,” Shelton said.

He would also go on to reveal how strong a bond he has with Opelka off the court. Additionally, the 21-year-old admitted that he was glad to see his friend consistently play at the ATP level after missing the past two years due to injury.

“He’s just such a great guy. A friend of mine who hasn’t been able to be at any tournaments for the last two years. To see him out here, improving every single week, obviously this is his first Masters 1000 back. He’ll play his first Slam back soon in two weeks. I’m just happy to see his face out here, not happy to return his serve. He’s definitely a great guy and a great competitor,” Shelton spoke about Opelka.

Before concluding on a lighter, off-the-court-related topic, Shelton tipped his hat to Opelka for his rehab process and insane work ethic. Unlike Reily, the Georgia native would’ve had to play in Challengers and ITF tournaments before playing at the ATP level after coming off a horrific injury.

“If I was out for two years, you wouldn’t see me out here at ATP level winning matches the way he is. I might have to start at the Challengers or the Futures. But he’s come out right away and he’s winning matches every week. That’s just a testament to how hard he’s worked to bring himself back and how many skills and tools that he has apart from that serve,” Shelton revealed his admiration for his competitor.

It’s great to see the camaraderie between both players.

Opelka will take away certain positives from the contest, using it as a confidence booster entering the US Open 2024. On the other hand, Shelton has already seemed to shrug off the early loss that he suffered in the Canadian Open 2024 and is projected to make a deep run in the ongoing ATP Masters 1000.