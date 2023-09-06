Ben Shelton Set to Cross $2,000,000 in Career Prize Money Earnings Thanks to Dream US Open Run at the Age of 20

Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe to continue his fairy-tale run at the 2023 US Open. At age 20, he became the youngest American to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 30 years. After reaching the final four, Shelton is guaranteed to take home at least $775,000 regardless of his result against Novak Djokovic. This is more than half of what the American has made so far ($1.42 million). He is set to cross $2,000,000 in prize money earnings after making it to the semi-finals in New York.

After turning pro only last year, Shelton announced himself at the 2023 Australian Open. He made it to the quarter-finals in his maiden Grand Slam before bowing out to compatriot Tommy Paul. The rookie got his first big paycheck at the first Majors of the year, earning over $350,000 in his debut run. Shelton broke in to top 50 and has maintained his position.

Shelton makes 2023 his own

Following a brilliant US Open run, Shelton has now accumulated enough prize money to cross the $2 million mark aged only 20. Even if he loses to Djokovic, he will go home $775,000 richer, on top of his current total earnings of $1,425,487.

Beating the Serb would be Shelton’s biggest achievement yet. If he does that, he will be making more than what he has made in his entire career from the 2023 US Open alone. The prize money for the runner-up in New York is $1,500,000.

Shelton is yet to win any ATP titles. He is an active doubles player as well, reaching the Washington Open final with Mackenzie McDonald. He is set to cross $2 million in prize money in just over one year on the tour. If his performances are anything to go by, the American can only go up from here. After his career-best Grand Slam run in front of his home crowd, he can expect more sponsors to come on board.

Ben Shelton net worth and sponsors

Shelton is just getting started off in his career. His net worth is said to be around $2 million. This is an estimate from before his US Open campaign, though, so it is likely to increase since he is set to bag a big payday in New York. He has close ties with two Roger Federer-backed businesses.

Shelton’s outfit and shoes are sponsored by On, where the Swiss is a stakeholder. Team8, a sports management company owned by Federer, represents the American youngster. Japanese sporting goods giant Yonex sponsors Shelton’s equipment. He currently uses the Yonex EZONE 100 tennis racquet.

The USA has been waiting for someone to step up and become the face of American tennis. Taylor Fritz and Tiafoe have occasionally shown promise but have been unable to emulate the legendary Americans of yore. Andy Roddick was the last American after legends like Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi to consistently keep the flag of American tennis flying high.

Poised to break into the top 25 after the US Open, Shelton can be the next big thing American tennis needs. He is at the same age as Roddick when he broke through and entered the big leagues. Shelton’s affable nature has seen him win the crowd over and if he keeps his game up, he will become the next big American name.