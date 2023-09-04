Is Roger Federer-Backed Ben Shelton America’s Answer to Carlos Alcaraz? 20 Year Old Makes Heads Turn With Tommy Paul Upset

Ben Shelton has announced himself to the tennis world in some style. The 20-year-old American made some statement by producing a shock victory over American compatriot, Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the US Open 2023. Paul was widely considered as one of those players who could go the distance on home soil.

Advertisement

But it is Ben Shelton instead who has taken his place in the quarterfinals alongside the two other largely expected Americans in the draw, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. The southpaw has already drawn comparisons with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. With an aggressive hard court game, Shelton is surely going to be more watched and followed than ever, especially by American audiences.

Ben Shelton on a roll in 2023, jumps to World No.27 ranking

Ben Shelton turned professional only last year, making his rise a stunning one to say the least. His first biggest win was against the 2022 US Open finalist, Casper Ruud at the Cincinnati Masters event that took place prior to that tournament. This year, Shelton impressed at the very beginning, making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Ironically, it was Tommy Paul who knocked him out in Melbourne in four sets to advance to the semifinals. But Ben Shelton came out much wiser and stronger from that experience to hit back at Paul at the US Open Round of 16 to clinch an impressive a 4-set win of his own. Because of the victory, Shelton has risen 20 places up to No.27 in the ATP rankings.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1698380044077351364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ben Shelton is known to have a booming, accurate serve, whether it is on the first attempt or the second one. This is unusual since normally, players tend to get hesitant in putting in too much pace on their second serve since it might make them double fault. But for Shelton, that is a weapon, especially on hard courts and that could make many believe in the United States that they too have a Carlos Alcaraz in the making.

Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton are of the same age, though the Spaniard rose through the ranks faster. The World No.2 also has some brilliant serves to his credit. Co-incidentally, both the players are seen resorting to the serve-and-volley tactic with effortless ease in any situation, which requires good skills on the net. When it comes to forehands and backhands, both the players are equally good in executing either shot from the baseline with speed.

The aggression and fearlessness that Carlos Alcaraz displays, especially on hard courts, is visible in Ben Shelton too to a large extent. Shelton hasn’t yet won an ATP Tour title yet, but is all set to compete in the upcoming Next Gen Finals competition in Saudi Arabia. It could be too soon to declare him as the Alcaraz of the USA, but is definitely one in the making. A lot would depend on his result against Frances Tiafoe in the upcoming US Open quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton’s Roger Federer connection

Last year, Ben Shelton announced that his agent would be Alessandro Sant Albano. Albano is part of Team8, a sports management company, which is owned by Roger Federer alongside his business partners. As a result, Roger Federer would be one proud man to see his impact beyond his own playing career.

Spotting Ben Shelton’s talent and potential this early speaks volumes of the effort he and his company have put in, especially in American college tennis through one of their initiatives.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BenShelton/status/1695102421872021779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, Roger Federer was in New York City and clicked with Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek. Shelton and Swiatek have On as their shoes sponsor. On is a Swiss company in which Roger Federer has a 3% stake, increasing Shelton’s connection with him. According to Forbes, On recently crossed $1 billion in global sales and upped its guidance for sales in 2023 to $2 billion. As a result, Shelton need not worry about his financial well-being and can actually focus on being the next big American face that tennis needs badly since the days of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick.