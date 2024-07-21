“Bottles in the wrong order”: Rafael Nadal Trolled For Nearly Forgetting His Bench in Swedish Open Semi-Final

Jan 12, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Rafael Nadal of Spain puts a new grip on his racket during a practice session on rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent match, Rafael Nadal provided fans with an unexpected moment of humor. While preparing for the next point, Nadal nearly sat on the wrong bench, a rare lapse for the usually focused Spaniard. This amusing incident quickly went viral, capturing the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

Nadal, who is known for his unshifted focus as well as his unique quirks, which include arranging his bottles in a specific way and having a set serve routine, quickly realized he was on the wrong bench when he saw the water bottles in disarray.

Fans soon took to social media to share their reactions, with many joking about the incident and expressing their affection for Nadal’s endearing moment.

The Spaniard, who made a comeback in the singles round, has been dominating the Swedish Open and is now in the Finals. Casper Ruud and Nadal had also teamed up for doubles, breezing through most rounds with ease. However, the 38-year-old withdrew from the match against the Brazilian duo, Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, since he wanted to focus more on his singles.



Nadal Reaches First ATP Final Since 2022

In addition to the lighthearted incident, Nadal marked a significant milestone by reaching his first ATP final since the 2022 French Open. At 38 years and 48 days old, he became the fifth oldest player since 1990 to achieve this feat. His impressive journey back to the final, which stands as a testimony to his enduring talent and determination, has been celebrated by fans and analysts alike.

Rafael Nadal’s return to form has been a testament to his resilience and passion for the sport. Fans around the world will be tuning in to see if he can clinch yet another title in his storied career. Whether you’re a long-time admirer or a new fan, this final is not to be missed.

As Nadal prepares for this pivotal match, the tennis world eagerly awaits to see how the legendary Spaniard will perform. Regardless of the outcome, his journey back to the finals has already solidified his status as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.