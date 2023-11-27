“Can’t Be the Best”: Fans Debate Between Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz for Point of the Year

Mar 31, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Jannik Sinner (ITA) (L) hugs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (R) after their men’s singles semifinal on day twelve on the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reveals a t-shirt honoring the memory of friend and former NBA great, the late Kobe Bryant, during the trophy ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev (rear) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 tennis season came to an end after the Davis Cup. Jannik Sinner ended the season on a high, guiding the Italian team towards success. However, the season will be remembered for Novak Djokovic and his brilliance. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals, dominating men’s tennis again.

Now that another brilliant season is over, fans on Reddit were reminiscing about the best points played during the season. The 2023 season produced some top-quality matches featuring the best players in the world. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner developed a rivalry competing for the biggest prizes in tennis.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz dominated the first half of the season. On Reddit, one of the points played between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals is the point of the season for some tennis enthusiasts. The Spaniard was engaged in a physically exhausting point and came up a winner to leave everyone stunned. Even Novak Djokovic appreciated Alcaraz’s fighting spirit and quality to win that point. Djokovic went on to win the match in four sets, on his way to win the French Open title.

Another point put forward by the tennis community on Reddit was one of the rallies between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The two young superstars clashed in the 2023 Miami Open semifinals in March and produced eye-catching tennis. Sinner defeated his rival, Alcaraz 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final of the Miami Open but the spotlight was stolen by a particular point in the first set. Both players were pushed to the limit during the point, with Alcaraz almost falling to the ground during a passage of play. However, the Spaniard continued to test the Italian before Sinner hit a passing shot that Alcaraz could not return.

Potential Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner rivalry in 2024 excites fans

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner dominated the end of the season. The Serbian superstar had already won three Grand Slam titles and looked unbeatable, until he faced Sinner at the ATP Finals. The Italian, supported by the home crowd, ended Djokovic’s 20-match winning run by winning the group stage match in three sets.

The Serbian was unbeaten since losing the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. However, Djokovic got his revenge as he beat Jannik Sinner in the final of the ATP finals, to win a record-breaking seventh title.

Now, with the 2024 season on the horizon, fans are excited to see this new rivalry develop. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz looked set to compete for Grand Slams but now the Italian is stepping up too. Sinner is yet to win a Grand Slam but is fresh from guiding Italy to the Davis Cup glory. The Italian also defeated Novak Djokovic in the process to get his second win against the Serbian in less than two weeks. All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner to see if the Italian can take the next step in 2024.