5 Top Stars Who Will be in Action in the Davis Cup 2023 Quarterfinals ft. Novak Djokovic

The tennis season is set to reach its end at the Davis Cup 2023. The players will compete as a team and aim to win silverware for their country. Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Czechia, Australia, Serbia, and Great Britain are all participating in the Final 8 with the current champions, Canada. The Davis Cup will take place in Malaga, Spain. Serbia will be the favorites to win the title under Novak Djokovic.

The tournament has received a lot of flak for its decreasing relevance in recent years, considering the packed tennis calendar in the men’s game. But some top players from the world are still in contention to win the Davis Cup. With the end of the season, they will be participating in one final shootout to end 2023 in style –

Novak Djokovic aims for second Davis Cup title

Novak Djokovic will aim to lead the Serbian team towards their second Davis Cup win. Djokovic is fresh from winning the ATP Finals for the record seventh time and take his form into the tournament. Serbia face a daunting task of playing Great Britain in the quarter finals, in what promises to be a thrilling match. However, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic to see if he can guide Serbia to another victory and add another trophy to his cabinet. It is possible that in his way would be Great Britain’s Cam Norrie in the quarterfinals and Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a potential semifinal matchup.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic clash on the cards

Jannik Sinner will come into the Davis Cup as one of the most in-form players. The Italian reached the final of the ATP Finals by defeating Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in process. Sinner withdrew from the last round of Davis Cup, but is back for the quarterfinals. Sinner’s attacking style of play and current form will make him a force to reckon with during the tournament. Italy could face Serbia in the semifinals, being the favorites to defeat the Netherlands.

Alex de Minaur aims to go one step further than 2022

Australia, which is the second best team in the history of the Davis Cup when it comes to being champions and runners up, will depend heavily on Alex de Minaur. The Aussie star, known for his court coverage and speed, will hope to power this team past the quarter finals. Australia are set to take on Czechia in the quarterfinals and are expected to breeze through, which means that they could either take on defending champions Canada or Finland in the semifinals. In 2022, Alex de Minaur lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the finale, which gave Canada the title win.

Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic is a stalwart of Canadian tennis. The big-serving Canadian could hold the key for the defending champions to win back-to-back titles. Canada would start as favorites against Finland, but this time Milos Raonic would have to outdo himself since the competition is stiffer this year. Even if Canada goes on to beat Australia or Czechia in the semifinals, it is likely that any of Italy, Serbia or Great Britain would be their opponent in the final match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime alongwith Milos Raonic make Canada’s singles game extremely strong once again as compared to their opponents who have got just one big star in their team. FAA has been praised in recent times by Roger Federer and is aiming for a strong comeback after a disappointing 2023 season otherwise. Auger-Aliassime might be the dark horse of the knockout stages and he could well expect to take on the likes of either Alex de Minaur again like last year, another Australian Jordan Thompson, Jannik Sinner, Cam Norrie or Novak Djokovic for the title. FAA, being a clay court specialist, gives Canada a huge advantage after Serbia.