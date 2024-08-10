Jannik Sinner Reveals Abstaining From One Major Habit to Stand out From His Competitors

One of the biggest stories from the 2024 Olympics was the absence of Jannik Sinner. Having won his first Grand Slam in 2024, Sinner was expected to be one of the contenders to win gold for his nation. Unfortunately, the World No.1 had to withdraw from the Paris Games due to a last-minute case of tonsilitis. This decision has resulted in fans attacking his patriotism and accusing him of missing the quadrennial sporting event without a legitimate reason.

Italy was one of the strongest contingents, expected to win multiple medals in the tennis discipline. Lorenzo Musetti (bronze), Jasmine Paolini (gold), and Sara Errani (gold) did their job in finishing on the podium. Fans believed that Sinner’s participation in the competition could’ve resulted in the addition of another medal for the country.

When responding to these allegations that he was not “Italian enough”, the 22-year-old didn’t feel the need to defend himself from such critics. He revealed how the Olympics was one of his biggest goals for the 2024 season and his health didn’t permit him to achieve the same.

“It’s a question I don’t even want to have to answer honestly. I think only my team and I really know how I felt… from the outside, it’s one thing, from the inside it’s another. I especially know how I felt.”

“I had said since the beginning of the year that my biggest goal was the Olympics, but unfortunately I wasn’t even able to get out of bed. Then honestly, what people think… let’s say I give it little importance, little weight,” Sinner responded to the claims.

The San Candido native also revealed that he chose to delete social media apps to avoid getting distracted by such baseless allegations.

“I’m not on social media anymore, which is something that does me a lot of good. Then I read some things anyway, it’s obvious that when you open your phone there are notifications and I see something. But I also know who I am as a person and what kind of people I have around me, who all care a lot about me.”

“Unfortunately this time it went like this, there will always be some good things and some a little bit worse, like this. I understand people’s reaction, I’m honest, but now I’m here in Montreal and what happened happened,” Sinner concluded.

Social media enthusiasts seemed to be impressed with this mature response. They praised the youngster for the same and even defended him from critics who questioned his patriotism.

Jannik can now silence these detractors by having a successful US Open series. He has had a great start to the same, clinching an opening-round win at the Canadian Open 2024. The Italian next faces Alejandro Tabilo for a spot in the quarterfinals.

With several top-seeded players eliminated in the initial rounds, Sinner has a great shot at winning the ATP Masters 1000 and gaining much more confidence ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.