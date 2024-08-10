mobile app bar

“Can’t Play Cincinnati”: Naomi Osaka Reveals That United Airlines Issue Could Lead to Potential Withdrawal from WTA 1000 Tournament

Advait Jajodia
Published

Aug 8, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Naomi Osaka (JPN) hits a ball to Elise Mertens (not pictured) during the second round of play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka has had a tough few days. Firstly, the former World No.1 suffered an embarrassing 3-6, 4-6 loss against Elise Mertens in Toronto. After her run at the Canadian Open 2024 came to a premature end, Naomi Osaka wasted no time in traveling to Ohio to prepare for the upcoming Cincinnati Open.

However, she disclosed that United Airlines’ goof-up could potentially be the reason behind her withdrawal from the event. Osaka’s bags seemed to have been “lost” by the airlines.

The two-time Grand Slam winner took to X and revealed that this could potentially be the reason why she may have to withdraw from the tournament.

Osaka wrote, “lol @united lost my bags and if I don’t get them tonight or tomorrow I literally can’t play Cinncinati

Fans of the 26-year-old came together and criticized United Airlines, telling them to take care of things quickly.

However, merely a few hours after the WTA star made her disappointment public, the airlines replied to her comments by claiming that the bags finally have arrived in Cincinnati.

“Hi, Naomi. We wanted to let you know we can confirm your bags have arrived in Cincinnati. Please send us a DM so we can finalize the plan to reunite you with your baggage,” personnel from the airlines replied.

Now, with her bags back with her, Osaka is all geared up to have a great performance at the Cincinnati Open 2024.

Osaka “happy” with her fight despite latest loss

It appeared as though Osaka was in for a deep run at the Canadian Open, comfortably defeating Ons Jabeur in the opening round. However, she couldn’t use the momentum as she suffered a straight sets loss in the next round.

Following her 91-minute bout, the Japanese disclosed being “happy” with her efforts.

“I’m happy with how I fought despite not winning, but I feel like I learned a lot,” Osaka said.

It’s great to see Osaka not dampen her morale despite the loss. A decent result will motivate her to perform well at the US Open 2024 later in the month.

