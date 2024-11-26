“I Am Alive”: Naomi Osaka Banters With Taskmaster Patrick Mouratoglou After First Preseason Practice Session

Aug 29, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka (JPN) walks onto the court prior to her match against Karolina Muchova (CZE) in a women’s singles match on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Naomi Osaka missed a large chunk of the 2024 season primarily due to injuries. In an attempt to make up for it, she has already begun preparations for the upcoming campaign. Osaka, who often shares intimate details of her life on social media, gave fans insights into her first grueling preseason practice session with coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Osaka’s recent Instagram updates showcase a glimpse into the demanding life of a professional tennis player. Just weeks after the 2024 WTA season wrapped up, she is already back on the court, dedicating herself to training.

The former World No.1 is coming off multiple injuries, particularly pain in her lower back. Hence, she found her first training session at UCLA’s facility to be extremely tiring. It was so tedious that the 27-year-old considered herself fortunate to make it out alive.

“I have survived… I am making a video on how we survived the first day of preseason. I’m alive, I’m very grateful,” Osaka said in the video.

She also shared insights on a different social media platform, writing on Threads, “Just finished the first practice of preseason. I thought it was over for me.”

To be fair, the Japanese professional had an extended offseason due to lingering injuries. She made the most of her downtime by relaxing in the Cayman Islands. Now that she’s back on the court, practicing is crucial to help her regain her form.

Osaka went viral for her photoshoot in the Cayman Islands

Numerous tennis players are using their downtime to vacation and rejuvenate after a tiring season. Jasmine Paolini and Marta Kostyuk were seen spending time in the Maldives, Paula Badosa was holidaying in Iceland, and Osaka spent her time in the Cayman Islands.

During this trip to the British Overseas Territory, Osaka shared a series of pictures from what seems to be a photo shoot for Louis Vuitton.

Wearing a gorgeous pink outfit and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, the photoshoot instantly went viral on social media, becoming her most-liked post since late October. One glance at the photo and it’s easy to see why!