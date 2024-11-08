Emma Raducanu Aims to Make Career-Shaking Move by Hiring Long-Time Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka Ally

Emma Raducanu achieved her greatest success – winning the US Open 2021 – as an 18-year-old. Since then, the Brit star has had to deal with horrific injuries that prevent her from reaching the level she was once performing at. With hopes of silencing all naysayers and not allowing her prime to be past her, Raducanu hired an experienced fitness trainer on her team.

Raducanu has opted for Yutaka Nakamura to help put an end to her persistent injury woes. In the past, Nakamura has worked with big names from the ATP such as Kei Nishikori and Tommy Haas. But the trainer has an even stacked list of female players – Maria Sharapova, Naomi Osaka, and Jennifer Capriati – that he’s helped.

Emma Raducanu is looking at hiring Yutaka Nakamura, the fitness trainer who worked with Sharapova for 8 years, and then Osaka among others. Will be a statement of intent if she goes ahead https://t.co/W2Jcmb3xX6 — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) November 7, 2024

Nakamura’s guidance was critical for each of the mentioned WTA legends. Sharapova won two majors, lifted multiple other titles, and regained the World No.1 ranking under the strength coach’s guidance from 2011 to 2018.

He was part of Capriati and Osaka’s coaching teams for a shorter stint but had a lasting impact – helping the American legend make her comeback on the tour in 2000 and preparing the latter to win two Grand Slams, i.e. US Open 2020 and Australian Open 2021.

Raducanu’s participation in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup could imply that Nakamura is present in her team box earlier than the 2025 season commences.

Raducanu will participate in the team event next week

Raducanu recently withdrew from the Hong Kong Open due to a foot injury. Supporters were understandably worried about the former World No.10’s inclusion in the Billie Jean King Cup. However, she soon dished out a positive update about her confirmation to participate in the Malaga-based team event.

“For any team, you want to have your best players, and Emma, we have seen she can play amazing tennis. She’s one of the best tennis players out there with great results. It’s great that Great Britain can count on her and I think that when she’s played before, she’s passionate for her country. I think it’s going to be great. I love that she is coming and I can’t wait to see her play,” Conchita Martinez, tournament director said.

Raducanu will be the biggest name on the squad alongside Katie Boulter. The duo will have to play some impressive tennis to lead their squad to a first-round victory over Germany. A win on 15th November will ensure Great Britain faces Canada in the quarterfinal.