Carlos Alcaraz Accused of Poor Sportsmanship After Calling Loss to Gael Monfils ‘Worst of His Career’

Advait Jajodia
Published

Carlos Alcaraz (L), and Gael Monfils (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz displayed uncharacteristic mannerisms during and after his shocking opening-round loss at the Cincinnati Open 2024. Initially, after Gael Monfils broke his serve in the deciding set, Alcaraz received a code violation for smashing his racket.

The Spaniard also drew criticism for his comments later in the post-match interview.

After the embarrassing 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 loss against the World No. 46, Alcaraz had a bold statement. Being self-critical, the Spaniard would admit that he played the “worst match” of his career against Monfils.

“I think it was the worst match I’ve played in my career. I couldn’t play honestly. I felt like it was another sport playing on center court than the other courts… I think it is impossible to get any good things about this match,” he claimed.

This action resulted in several tennis enthusiasts criticizing him. As soon as clips of the interview were posted on social media, X users called out the 21-year-old for being a sore loser and not giving the Frenchman due credit for the win.

In no way does it seem as though Alcaraz was trying to “diminish” Monfils’ exceptional performance. However, it would’ve been nice to see the youngster laud the 37-year-old.

For obvious reasons, Monfils was exhilarated after the victory. Apart from celebrating on the court, the veteran ATP star even seemed to be in a chirpy mood when he took on the court again merely a few hours later to face Holger Rune in the Round of 16.

Unfortunately, Monfils couldn’t continue his dream run in the ATP Masters 1000, falling to Rune 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.



