Frances Tiafoe Flips Off Jannik Sinner Following Cincinnati Open Final Loss

Advait Jajodia
Published

Frances Tiafoe of the United States photo bombs Jannik Sinner of Italy and his coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering a humiliating 6-7, 2-6 loss against Jannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Open final, Frances Tiafoe managed to win the hearts of fans with another hilarious moment. After the final, the American tennis star went viral on social media with his description of the Italian in the post-match interview.

Tiafoe put his wit on display throughout the week in Cincinnati and didn’t lose his chirpy spirit despite missing out on the title. Giving his assessment on Sinner’s game, the World No.20 hilariously cussed the youngster but also gave him props, saying,

“Motherf***er can’t lose… Underrated serve. I had a really tough time picking it up, reading it. He aced me. I don’t know how many times… He moves so well. 6’4″, he’s a lanky, and he moves so well. And his average pace of ball is big, and he has great depth.”

The American’s comments weren’t the only NSFW actions from their finals. Before the press conference, Tiafoe had also made headlines for his lewd gesture when Sinner’s team took a photo. As the trophy presentation ceremony was reaching its conclusion, the American not only photobombed the Italian and his crew but also flicked his middle finger.

There was an outburst on social media as the runner-up was condemned for his actions. However, fans aware of Tiafoe’s antics did stand up for him, revealing that the Maryland native was trying to be funny.

Sinner may have taken home the Masters trophy, his fifth big tournament win of the year, but the American star won all the plaudits with his stellar display on the court and off it.

