“Strokes or Striking?”: Holger Rune Makes Fun of His English in Sweet X Exchange With Gael Monfils

Holger Rune once again proved that his social media game is better than any other tennis player and amused fans with yet another tweet. Rune got involved in a sweet conversation with Gael Monfils on social media after the Cincinnati Open clash, in which Rune even trolled himself, earning chuckles from fans.

After beating none other than Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 at the Cincinnati Open, Monfils went on to face Rune in the Round of 16. The game didn’t end in the French player’s favor as the Danish star took away the last two sets.

After the contest, Monfils took to Twitter to applaud his opponent for his performance in the clash.

“Two big matches today. Super tired, but so happy to have won the first. The second was harder… I gave everything I had, but it didn’t work… I lacked a bit of freshness, but well done @holgerrune2003!”, the Frenchman tweeted.

Deux gros matchs aujourd’hui Hyper fatigué, mais tellement heureux d’avoir gagné le premier Le deuxième, c’était plus dur… J’ai donné tout ce que j’avais, mais c’est pas passé … J’ai manqué un peu de fraîcheur, mais bravo @holgerrune2003 ! Ce soir, je vais bien dormir …… pic.twitter.com/2R73qVRKuI — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) August 17, 2024

Rune decided to respond to his counterpart’s tweet and praised him too, expressing how it always feels good for him to face Monfils on the court and how the latter ‘inspires’ him.

“No matter the outcome it’s always a pleasure sharing the court with you. Unlimited amount of strokes in your toolbox. Always get inspired. see you in (America),” replied Rune.

However, the Dane went a step ahead as he decided to troll himself for his English.

Strokes or striking ? — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) August 17, 2024

Unsure about whether the word ‘strokes’ was an ideal fit here, he further replied to his answer, “Strokes or striking.”

Fans were left amused by this exchange of words between the two tennis players and loved the ‘spirit’ the two shared. This is not the first time that Rune has shown how active he is on social media. He has been found replying to comments and tweets mentioning him very often.

Rune’s social media spats could be a thing of the past

Earlier, he had hit back at people like Boris Becker and Stan Wawrinka. Becker, who is also Rune’s ex-coach, had raised questions over who was coaching the Danish during the 2024 Wimbledon.

He tweeted out saying that he couldn’t spot Patrick Mouratoglou with Rune despite the former being in London. However, Rune came up with a savage reply as he asked Becker why didn’t he ask this question personally when the two ‘text together’ and also confirmed that the French coach was still working with him.

Super strange you don’t ask me this question directly as we text together about other stuff The answer to your question is yes we work together. Sharing the tournaments between us as planned — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) June 30, 2024

Rune was also spotted dealing with social media rumors of him breaking his partnership with sports brand Nike. He actively replied to the claims and denied them completely. However, this is new as it’s almost the first time that Rune has reacted to someone positively and in a polite manner, indicating that he is maturing.