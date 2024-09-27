Carlos Alcaraz Boasts About Not Suffering From Jetlag As Compared to His Rivals in Beijing Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz confessed in a video posted by the ATP on social media that he did not experience jet lag, unlike others, after arriving in China.

In that video, players were asked about their jet lag situation after arriving in the Asian country for the 2024 China Open, and their appearances spoke volumes. Every one of them looked exhausted except for one player.

When Alcaraz arrived at the end, his response and body language were very completely different from the rest. While others were fatigued, Alcaraz was all smiles and laughter. When asked how he was feeling, he stated that he had a terrific night, sleeping from 11:30 to 8 and that his ‘first night was awesome’.

The video started with Medvedev facing the camera, who revealed that he arrived in China the morning before the segment was shot. When asked if he was feeling okay, he laughed. Medvedev was followed by Flavio Cobolli who admitted that he was ‘feeling tired’.

While Gael Monfils said that the ‘morning was tough,’ Andrey Rublev revealed that he only slept for two hours and was a ‘little tired’. He was also seen stretching his neck when the interviewer was asking a question, causing her to stop in between only for Rublev to confirm that he was listening.

Grigor Dimitrov appeared next on camera, having arrived that morning for the film and admitting that he was going to sleep at the shoot location before returning to the hotel.

The world number one, Jannik Sinner, was the next one, and when asked if he was ‘confident,’ he immediately responded ‘no’. Cobolli returned to inform that he was scheduled to play Carlos Alcaraz, and hence, it was quite ‘tough’.

Fans could not stop admiring and laughing at everyone’s reaction, which was in contrast to Alcaraz.

The four-time grand slam champion also replied to the post writing, “Hahahahaah surprised myself with my first night.”

Is Alcaraz Similar to Federer?

Alcaraz’s behavior is quite similar to that of Swiss maestro Roger Federer, who used to remain upbeat despite frequent travel for tennis games. Even now, the Swiss star travels throughout the world for various commitments but remains energetic and never shows signs of exhaustion.

Alcaraz also went to explore the forbidden city of China with the women’s tennis player Coco Gauff. Both Gauff and Alcaraz wore traditional Chinese outfits for their exploration tour and also created a video of the same.

The Spaniard will be next seen in action against the Netherlands player Tallon Griekspoor in a round-of-16 clash at the China Open.