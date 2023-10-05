Jannik Sinner Net Worth: How Rich is China Open 2023 Champion Amongst Youngsters in Tennis?

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy wins a game against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner emerged as the well-deserved China Open 2023 champion on Wednesday. The 22-year-old is emerging as a big star in tennis and is expected to carry the game forward with rival Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner is expected to get richer this year as the season hasn’t ended yet, should he win or play very well in upcoming tournaments.

Advertisement

‘How much is the Jannik Sinner net worth?’ is a question being naturally raised by tennis lovers after his win in China. Coming from Italy, Jannik Sinner is blessed with a market which takes to tennis extremely warmly. Coupled with the fact that he is young, presentable and speaks good English as well, opens him up to multiple ways to make a living.

Jannik Sinner net worth anywhere between $10 million to $15 million

The Jannik Sinner net worth in 2023 according to FirstSportz is $15 million. As per multiple media reports, that figure can lie anywhere between $10-15 million depending on exchange rate and other market fluctuations. Sinner joined hands with Starwing Sports Management in 2019 to handle all his media and business commitments, like they have done with 3-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka and Karen Khachanov over the years.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Jannik Sinner will be endorsing Nike until 2029, having signed a deal with them back in 2019 for an estimate of anywhere $150-160 million. It is believed that Nike agreed for a sponsorship contract of the same kind and value with Carlos Alcaraz as well. Sinner has good relations with Head as well, using their equipment.

Jannik Sinner bagged a dream deal with Rolex in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Being one of the fastest rising players from Italy attracted homegrown brands such as luxury fashion kings Gucci as well as global coffee superpower, Lavazza to sign deals with him as well.

Sinner is said to have an Alfa Romeo car, since he endorses that brand. Instead of living in Italy, he has opted to live in Monte Carlo, France where he is neighbours with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The price of Sinner’s possessions are not yet known in the public domain.

How much is Sinner’s prize money earnings?

According to the ATP Tour, Jannik Sinner has earned more than $11 million in career prize money. He added nearly $680,000 to his kitty after the China Open win. Sinner had also pocketed $1.262 million a few months ago for winning the Rogers Cup in Canada.

Recently, at the US Open, Jannik Sinner won $284,000 for making it to the Round of 16. While at the Wimbledon Championships in July, he earned $600,000 for being one of the semi-finalists.