“A Lot of Times People Forget…”: Coco Gauff Reveals The Most Common Criticism She Has To Deal With

Coco Gauff has ended her long wait for a title after clinching the China Open 2024 on Sunday. Her last title success was at the start of the season, but in the interim period, she had a lot of disappointing results, leading to widespread criticism. However, Gauff reminded them that at 20 years of age, she is still in her “developmental phase,” and there is a lot for her to learn.

Between her maiden title of the season at the WTA 250 ASB Classics in January and her most recent victory in Beijing, she had several poor results. It forced Gauff to make a change in her coaching staff. After parting ways with Brad Gilbert, the world number four began a new journey with Matt Daly as soon as the 2024 US Open ended. This change immediately had an effect, as she went on to win the China Open 2024.

In a recent conversation with WTA during their Champions Corner segment, Gauff underlined the reason for the change in her coaching team, which is to focus on the future. She further pointed out that most of the players in the top 10 rankings are 25 or older, which is in stark contrast to her.

“A lot of times people forget that I’m still in the developmental phase of my career and nothing is going to be great. Most of the people doing well are 25 and older in the Top 10, maybe with the exception of Iga. We have a long way to go and I still have a lot that I need to work on and I’m proud of myself thus far,” Gauff said.

Despite having a lot to learn in her career, Gauff is already performing at a high level, as seen by her recent performances in Beijing.

Gauff’s win in Beijing

Her final opponent, Karolina Muchova, was enjoying a memorable tournament, beating Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng en route to the championship match. However, Gauff had little trouble getting past Muchova to win the final 6-1, 6-3 to lift the trophy.

Gauff’s run at the China Open was nothing short of special, as she became only the second American to win the tournament after Serena Williams did it in 2013.

This victory also silenced her critics, who had regularly questioned her throughout her lengthy trophy drought. She will be next seen in the Wuhan Open, where her campaign starts on 9th October. However, her opponent is yet to be determined.