Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘Clean Sport’ Comment on Jannik Sinner Draws 4-Word Reaction From Nick Kyrgios

Jannik Sinner has had a difficult few days as he has not found a lot of support from the tennis community after his doping verdict. While people like Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov and Liam Broady have been straightforward in alleging that Sinner has been favored by the ‘establishment’, Carlos Alcaraz broke his silence on the issue in a responsible manner. The Spaniard’s comments even impressed the otherwise very hard-to-please Kyrgios.

Alcaraz was quoted as saying on media day at the US Open recently:

“I believe in a clean sport. So I don’t know too much about that. You know, I am pretty sure that there are a lot of things that we don’t know, you know, inside the team or inside, you know, everything.”

Carlos Alcaraz was asked about Jannik Sinner’s doping case, ‘If they let Jannik keep playing, it’s for something, they said he’s innocent.. that’s all I know & all I can talk about’ “Carlos, what are your thoughts about Jannik’s drug situation?” Carlos: “Well, it’s a really… pic.twitter.com/KPpai9xe7G — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 24, 2024

The 4-time Grand Slam winner did give Sinner the benefit of doubt as well as the process because of which the authorities came up with a verdict in his favor. However, Alcaraz saying that he wants a clean sport, shows that he has integrity and that made Kyrgios respond on social media to the same.

Kyrgios has always preferred Alcaraz over Sinner, having also once recommended the Spaniard a tattoo parlor in LA after his Wimbledon 2023 win. So there could be some bias in what the Aussie commented.

It is also surprising that Kyrgios endorsed Alcaraz’s full statement rather than specifically mentioning that he supported the ‘clean sport’ part of the comment more.

Even though Kyrgios did make a valid point by proving how ATP is giving preferential treatment to Sinner, he has had his own share of critics. With this issue not looking to die out anytime soon, fans can certainly expect Kyrgios to be a constant in the headlines for his two cents on the controversial topic.