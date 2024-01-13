Carlos Alcaraz Could Become Demigod of Tennis at Australian Open 2024 Even if He Doesn’t Win the Title; Here’s How

Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to overcome not just his opponents, but firstly his underwhelming record at the Australian Open so far in his career. Although just aged 20, for being such a big name, Alcaraz have never gone past the Round of 32 in Melbourne. He missed out in the 2023 season due to injuries but will be the 2nd seed this time. And the one player whom he is most likely to be challenged by first up, is Alexander Zverev.

It would be a good warmup for Carlos Alcaraz in the first round itself, taking on experienced French player, Richard Gasquet. While Gasquet cannot be underestimated, Alcaraz would still be the favorite to win due to his current form and the Frenchman not being as prolific in big tournaments anymore. If his projected Australian Open 2024 draw indeed becomes reality, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev could clash in the quarterfinals of the tournament. And that would be a mouthwatering clash.

Alexander Zverev could expect a lot of jeers and booing from crowds in Melbourne every time he comes out to play. The German star is clearly not the most popular figure in the tennis community at least outside the ATP Tour due to his recent controversies. From being accused by two of his former lovers of domestic abuse to portraying himself as a ‘comeback hero’ in a Netflix episode dedicated to him, most fans are taking none of these well. Perhaps, tennis has found a new villain in the German after his rival, Daniil Medvedev has been considered one over the years.

When the news came out that Alexander Zverev has won a seat in the ATP Players Council after being cleared off domestic abuse allegations by an ‘independent ATP investigator’, the confidence placed in the governing body is an all-time low. There are accusations too that Zverev has a struck a deal of sorts with the ATP and top American companies that have a stake in tennis to ‘whitewash’ his image and promote him. Although none have been proven to be true to hold Zverev totally guilty.

It would be interesting to see how Alexander Zverev is able to keep these controversies aside to focus on his Australian Open 2024 campaign. This is easier said than done and it would make Carlos Alcaraz the favorite to win their potential matchup. Seeing the current situation, not just Alcaraz’s supporters, but tennis neutrals and some pundits would surely back the young Spaniard to pull off a victory. And it could be very significant in the whole scheme of things.

Carlos Alcaraz could make a strong statement as well as up his image rather in the tennis world by winning more respect and adulation, like perhaps no other player before him. This could make him the cult hero the sport has been looking for. It would be accurate to say perhaps, that before Alexander Zverev, men’s tennis did not have such an antagonist.

Nick Kyrgios is one player who has also struggled to win hearts and can rub people in the wrong way, but it is safe to say that he hasn’t achieved as much as Zverev has so far. Novak Djokovic is now finding acceptance but even when he did not as much as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the World No.1 has commanded respect for his clean image off the court, work ethic, his game and not doing and saying negative things.

So Alexander Zverev could be the man fans want hunted down and brought to his knees, at least for the moment till he is proven innocent. If before Carlos Alcaraz or the quarterfinals, any player does manage to beat him, then that player could well expect to be looked at like a superstar even if they aren’t of the stature of a Djokovic, Alcaraz or Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2024 projected draw

Carlos Alcaraz did beat Alexander Zverev at the US Open quarterfinals in straight sets. But Zverev got past him in the ATP Finals 2023 after that. But to get to a matchup against the German player again, Alcaraz might to have fend off a tough challenge from the United States’ Tommy Paul in the Round of 16.

It is worth mentioning that Paul made it to the semifinals of last year’s Australian Open, only losing to eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. The American is also one player to have Alcaraz’s number as they have levelled each other out in 2022 and 2023, especially at the Canadian Masters 1000 event.

Before Paul and after Gasquet, Carlos Alcaraz would mostly have to overcome Great Britain’s Dan Evans in the Round of 64 and Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32. It is very likely that should Alcaraz go further than this, he would have to again play Daniil Medvedev in a Grand Slam semifinal. Alcaraz and Medvedev clashed at the same stage at Wimbledon 2023 and US Open 2023 and here too, the World No.2 had to share the honors with his close rival.

And to go the distance, Carlos Alcaraz would probably play either Novak Djokovic or good friend, Jannik Sinner in the final. So the path won’t be easy for the Spaniard as compared to his rivals despite being the second seed.