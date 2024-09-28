Carlos Alcaraz Has 2-Word Reaction to Saudi Arabia’s Epic 6 Kings Slam Commercial

Carlos Alcaraz will shift his attention to the 6 Kings Slam, an exhibition tennis tournament, in Saudi Arabia after wrapping up his China Open campaign. With just a few weeks till the star-studded tournament begins in Riyadh, the promotional video has been released. Alcaraz, one of the tournament’s main stars, reacted to the impressive commercial.

The video was nothing short of epic, depicting the six players in multiple avatars. Soon after its release, Alcaraz shared the video on his Instagram stories, expressing his excitement about competing in the Riyadh tournament with a two-word response: “Can’t wait!”

Alcaraz is all excited to participate in the 6 Kings Slam! pic.twitter.com/HRXpQcnjKP — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 28, 2024

It starts with a golden tennis ball rising from a mystical underground location and blasting into the desert, where Alcaraz can be seen standing on a glass tennis court while wearing steel armor.

After some back and forth with an animated steel player, Alcaraz sends the ball flying to Sinner, who is dressed up as a Roman ruler. Sinner snatches it up and hits a serve, causing the ball to hit a rock-like structure which is later revealed to be a statue of the Italian himself. After the ball breaks his statue, Sinner strikes it harder and sends it sailing into the water, eventually reaching Holger Rune.

Rune, in his warrior sailor costume, picks up his sword and converts it to a tennis racket before hitting the ball which then reaches Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian can be seen riding on a wolf before jumping to hit the ball with power to send it to the next participant and King of Clay – Rafael Nadal. Clay can be seen coming together to form a statue of Rafa, and then it comes to life only for the Spaniard to run and shoot the ball into the space.

The ball lands in snow-covered mountains, where Novak Djokovic can be seen meditating. Shown as a wolf, Djokovic then rises to his feet and takes the racket to hit the ball, which then reaches a tennis court and sets itself on fire. All six participants are shown standing near the court with a throne in the center, indicating that they will be fighting to sit on the throne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TURKI ALALSHIKH تركي آل الشيخ (@turkialalshik)

However, Alcaraz’s participation in the upcoming Riyadh tournament, as well as the recently concluded Laver Cup, has prompted fans to criticize his choices. Fans accused him of playing exhibition matches for money while complaining about the ATP’s hectic tennis schedule at the same time.

During the Laver Cup, Alcaraz said that the ATP was ‘going to kill’ the players with their rigorous schedules. As a result, fans feel he can skip such exhibition games and instead focus on important tournaments if he finds the schedule overly demanding.