Roland Garros’ Illustration of Rafael Nadal on Comeback Sends Shivers Down Fans’ Spines

Rafael Nadal made his much-anticipated comeback in professional tennis on Sunday, courtesy a doubles match by partnering long-time colleague, Marc Lopez. The hype surrounding Nadal’s return is real and his favorite tournament, the Roland Garros decided to cash in with a unique social media post. In an incredible illustration, the 14-time French Open champion was shown to be drowning under the sea, to signify that at one point, many believed that Nadal withdrawing from the 2023 season meant that it was ‘The End’ for him. However, at the bottom of the art piece, came a cartoon-like style of text, mentioning ‘It is time to come back (up)!’.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1741362093016613312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Seeing the way Rafael Nadal has been training for his comeback, many neutrals and his supporters are backing the Spaniard to win the French Open for an unprecedented 15th time in his career. Although Roland Garros is still a long way off, the post surely won a lot of reactions and admiration from tennis fans, who were impressed with the social media team’s creativity for paying tribute to Nadal. It seems that Roland Garros has taken inspiration from a Dragon Balls character named Goku to make the illustration featuring Rafael Nadal, as per some social media users.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JesusPesaos/status/1741415385134473371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sagitarioronchi/status/1741385037222715773?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/josealemany6/status/1741417771722768843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/venksaiyan/status/1741406682004197694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ONLYBULLSTALK/status/1741402552690729149?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pmca80/status/1741405296503738787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mangrar/status/1741390311341834663?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnimalPower13/status/1741363319737377056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theBlackkSky/status/1741362394222252249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChosenSamantha/status/1741412693884477735?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Match preview, where to watch and all you need to know

In the men’s singles category at the Brisbane International 2024, Rafael Nadal has been pitted against Dominic Thiem in a Round of 32 match on January 2 in Brisbane (Monday, January 1, 8:30 PM EST). Remarkably, Thiem opted to qualify for the event but managed to do so by a narrow margin. However, with Nadal returning after a year’s layoff, this match is expected to be a hard-fought one.

Rafael Nadal leads Dominic Thiem 9-6 on head-t0-head, with two of those wins for the Spanish superstar coming in back-to-back French Open finals in 2018 and 2019. However, on hard courts, it is Thiem who has the lead over him, 2-1 and both the victories came in 2020, which happened to be the year they took each on, the last time.

With Thiem being significantly younger than him and having praised the legend on many occasions, the match might get more spiced up after Rafael Nadal recently commented something controversial on the NextGen players and their style of playing.

Currently, Nadal is ranked 672nd in the world according to the ATP, while Thiem is at the 98th spot. American tennis lovers can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live streaming on TennisTV via a subscription on prime time.