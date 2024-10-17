“Rafael Nadal is a Man of the People”: John Isner, Jack Sock Recall Superstar’s Humility in Shanghai Incident

Rafael Nadal demands respect from the tennis community due to an illustrious career highlighted by 22 Grand Slam trophies. However, his competitors and fans also admire Nadal for his humility. John Isner and Jack Sock took turns to narrate tales that display the Spaniard’s down-to-earth personality on the latest episode of the “Nothing Major Podcast.”

Very rarely does the sporting world witness a superstar athlete be as respectful and polite as Rafa. American tennis legends Isner and Sock shed light on this same trait.

Sock began the conversation by recollecting an incident involving Nadal’s team boarding the same train as him when traveling from Beijing to Shanghai. Players of such stature could easily avoid fan bombardments by taking flights. However, the Mallorca native didn’t do so.

“I was playing at the end of the weekend and I was surprised that Rafa and his whole team got on the train as well,” Sock revealed.

Isner also added how Nadal would frequently indulge in activities that not many other superstars would, rewarding him with the “man of the people” title.

“He is a man of the people. You see these videos of him getting in economy class and riding. That’s Rafa; that’s who he is,” Isner said.

Having a simplistic approach to life enabled Rafa to garner a massive fan following. Additionally, his on-court demeanor – never breaking a racket in his life – got fans to admire him even more.

Nadal always maintained his composure on the court

Tennis can be a frustrating sport at times. Hence, several players resort to breaking their rackets as a method to vent their anger. However, Nadal never did so. This is one of the best examples that showcases his incredible composure and respect for the sport.

“My family wouldn’t have allowed me to break a racket. For me, to break a racket it would be to lose control of my emotions,” Nadal said in an interview with CBS.

Babolat – Nadal’s racket company – revealed a few interesting stats after the King of Clay announced his retirement. Over 25 years of association with the brand, Nadal used 1,250 rackets and never broke a single one.

Such humility and composure have made Rafa one of the most loved figures in the sporting world. And rightly so — not just on the court but also off it.