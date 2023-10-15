How Maria Sharapova Upped Her Net Worth Beyond $220,000,000 Despite Slamming Pay Issues in Women’s Tennis

Jun 8, 2013; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA), right, shakes hands with Maria Sharapova (RUS) after their match on day 14 of the 2013 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova has been one of the most prominent figures in women’s tennis history. The Russian star rose to fame at the age of 17, winning Wimbledon and getting recognition from the tennis world. The 36-year-old retired in 2020 but is still one of the highest-paid celebrities from the world of tennis. According to Forbes, Maria Sharapova had a net worth of $220 million in 2022, which must have surely shot up this year.

Advertisement

Maria Sharapova made waves in the tennis world since her Wimbledon 2004 win, attracting a lot of brand endorsement deals. She is still making loads of money thanks to her other business investments as well. Recently, Sharapova appeared in an interview with Marca in which he expressed her worries about women’s tennis not getting its due and tennis overall in the United States being on the decline despite Coco Gauff winning the US Open recently.

Maria Sharapova net worth in 2023

Maria Sharapova rose to fame at an early age as a teenager. At the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, Maria Sharapova stunned two-time defending champion Serena Williams, bursting onto the scene on her way towards becoming Russia’s first WTA World No.1. Sharapova followed it up by reaching the Australian Open semifinals and the French Open quarterfinals in 2005. In 2012, the Russian won her maiden French Open title, becoming only the tenth woman to complete a Career Grand Slam.

Advertisement

But Maria Sharapova failed a drug test for the 2016 Australian Open in March 2016. She tested positive for meldonium, a prohibited substance according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The Russian could not recover from this setback and announced her retirement in 2020.

As of 2023, Sharapova has a net worth of anywhere above the $220 million which includes $38,777,962 in prize money, according to the WTA. The 36-year-old has won 36 singles titles in her career. The Russian is still attracting interest from brands due to her stature even post-retirement. Sharapova was also the highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 consecutive years.

What are Sharapova’s other investments and income sources?

Sharapova’s first Grand Slam victory earned her countless endorsements, her first-ever one being Motorola. She cracked lucrative deals with Land Rover, Canon and Tag Heuer. She also had Gatorade and Tropicana as her sponsors.

Head struck an agreement with Maria Sharapova and she used their equipment until the end of her career. Also, the Russian started her own company ‘Sugarpova’ in 2012 which is into selling premium candies. Her other business investments include Public.com and MoonPay.

Some of Sharapova’s sponsors also include Evian, Avon Products, NetJets, Nike, Porsche, Tonal and Therabody. In 2022, Sharapova earned an estimated $9.5 million from endorsements alone.

Advertisement

Maria Sharapova’s $220 million plus net worth also includes a property in Los Angeles which is worth more than $8.6 million according to a report in ClutchPoints.