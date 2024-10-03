mobile app bar

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Give Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Tough Competition For the Tennis Picture of the Year 2024

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jannik Sinner Reveals Harsh Loss To Carlos Alcaraz That Couldn't Let Him Get Sleep At Night

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Image Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced one of the most entertaining duels of the year by indulging in a 3-hour and 21-minute thriller in the China Open 2024 finals. Not only do many tennis enthusiasts consider the contest the “match of the year,” but a post-game photo is also in contention for the “picture of the year” title.

With Sinner and Alcaraz confirming their participation in the Shanghai Masters 2024, the two had to make the roughly 2-hour and 15-minute journey from Beijing to reach their destination. The rivals, who are also good friends off the court, decided to save a significant amount of carbon footprint by traveling together.

Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach, shared a photo of both the players with their respective teams on the same flight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

The photo received a lot of traction from tennis enthusiasts. Fans seemed to be in awe of the bond that the two players shared off the court.

Additionally, there were also claims that this photo had the same vibe as the one taken by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic earlier in the year.

Similar to the Alcaraz-Sinner duo, Nadal and Djokovic shared the same transatlantic flight to Los Angeles for the Indian Wells Masters 1000. However, they had not preplanned this reunion. The Serbian superstar was already in Spain, training at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

After an entertaining 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 clash in Beijing, tennis fans are hoping for a similar encounter between the top two ranked players in Shanghai. If all goes well, an Alcaraz-Sinner battle will take place in the semifinal of the competition.

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,200+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these