Carlos Alcaraz Justifies Decision to Receive First at Toss With Remarkable Achievement Against the Alexander Zverev Serve

Carlos Alcaraz didn’t waste any time in asserting his dominance in the French Open 2024 finals on Sunday. Winning the coin toss, Alcaraz chose to receive without any hesitation against Alexander Zverev and immediately justified the decision by breaking his opponent in the first game of the finale itself.

It was evident that Zverev looked exhausted coming into the match. Understandably, considering that he spent much more time, among the two, on the court throughout the French Open. Hence, right from the get-go, the German was seen using a defensive mindset. Unfortunately, the ultra-aggressive 21-year-old took advantage of this fact in the first game itself.

Not sure how Zverev could enter this match with this game plan. If he thinks he can beat Alcaraz rallying and playing defense, he will be off this court quickly. Just letting Alcaraz take it to him. — The Big Three (@Big3Tennis) June 9, 2024

To Zverev’s credit, the World No.4 did display intent by fighting and winning the break back in the immediately next game. Both players held their serve in Games 3 & 4 (2-2).

But it didn’t take long for the potentially new World No.2, Carlos Alcaraz to break once again. In the third game of the first set, the Spaniard was far more imposing as he didn’t even allow Sascha to win a single point on his serve. Things went from bad to worse for the German and his fans as Carlitos broke Zverev’s serve for yet another time and that helped him win the first set 6-3.

Throughout the first set, Carlos Alcaraz came up with everything in his armor, playing his pacy forehand and his surprise drop shot multiple times. At the same time, Zverev’s relatively weaker mindset was also exposed.

In terms of their serves, Zverev recorded 2 more aces. But Alcaraz was significantly a better second server – winning 50% of his points as compared to the 27-year-old’s 38%.

It is essential for Alexander Zverev to get his mojo back and win the second set before allowing Carlos to steer away. And Zverev did not disappoint in the second set at the time of writing this report as he was leading 4-2 with a break of his own against the reigning Wimbledon champion.