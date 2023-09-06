“Carlos Alcaraz Looked Better”: Coco Gauff Reveals Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton Trash Talking Ahead of US Open Clash

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After her win on Sunday, Coco Gauff talked about her compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton facing each other in the quarter-finals. She revealed that the duo had already started trash-talking to each other. The teenager admitted that she also took part, telling Tiafoe that Carlos Alcaraz’s outfit looked better than his.

The 2023 US Open has been the best in recent years for local talents in singles. Three men have reached the quarter-finals, with at least one sure to make it to the semi-finals. On the women’s side, two players from the USA will play in the quarters. All five young Americans are good friends, as seen in the banter between Gauff, Tiafoe and Shelton. Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz are the other names in contention.

Coco Gauff reveals trash talk among American players about their outfits

Shelton and Tiafoe will face each other for the first time to book a spot in the semi-finals. Shelton defeated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and #14 seed and fellow American Tommy Paul en route. Tiafoe had an easier path, with #22 seed Adrian Mannarino the only seeded opponent he faced.

In her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff revealed that Shelton and Tiafoe were trash-talking each other in the cooldown area behind the scenes. She said it does not matter to her who wins, but Tiafoe’s feathers were ruffled when she said Shelton’s outfit was better.

“After my match, Ben and Frances were in the cooldown area, or warmup area, and it was really just cool to see us all there. Obviously the conversation, they already started the trash talk. I’m indifferent who wins, but I did say that Frances is a little bit upset because I said Ben had the better outfit than him.”

Many players’ outfits have grabbed headlines at the 2023 US Open. Tiafoe and World No.1 Alcaraz’s attires have been at the forefront of the discussion among the men. Nike has given its athletes some eye-popping numbers for the event. Gauff also joined in on the banter around their outfits. She said that Tiafoe had spoken about wearing something ‘crazy’ at the New York Grand Slam. The World No.6 said she mocked her compatriot by telling him he looked like confetti and Alcaraz had the better apparel.

“Frances told me at the French Open that he had something crazy planned for the US Open. I was like, ‘You’re wearing confetti.’ I said Carlos Alcaraz looked better. He’s going to hate this. Love you, Frances.”

Good friends Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton to face off for the first time

Shelton and Tiafoe have become very close friends on the tour. The rookie even said that the World No.10 is like a brother to him. However, with a semi-final spot on the line, there has been a lot of friendly but competitive banter and trash talk between the two Americans. Shelton talked about how Tiafoe constantly makes fun of how his shoulders look in sleeveless t-shirts. The 20-year-old said that the latter sarcastically told him to work more on his shoulders.

Tiafoe said that Shelton had been waiting a long time to square off against him. He said that the World No.43 would channel all his energy into trying to beat him. The #10 seed, however, was confident that he would be able to tame the youngster and win the match.

Whoever wins the fixture will be up against Novak Djokovic or another American, Fritz. Certainly not an easy match-up and the 2023 US Open title is probably a bit of a stretch, but the future looks bright for American tennis.