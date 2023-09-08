“He’s Obsessed With Novak Djokovic”: Fans Have a Laugh as Carlos Alcaraz Fails to Copy Trick at US

Carlos Alcaraz reacts in the first set of the Round of 32 match between Carlos Alcaraz (1) and Jordan Thompson during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz cruised through to the semi-final of the US Open with a dominating straight-sets victory against Alexander Zverev. The game was a fairly one-sided affair as Zverev couldn’t pose a threat to the Spaniard. The crowd did however enjoy when Alcaraz failed at copying a trick as he tried to replicate Novak Djokovic’s famous ‘pocket catch.’

Novak Djokovic is known for his tricks around the court and the Serbian is a true entertainer. Djokovic has been performing a few slick tricks during his games and did one such trick in his match against Borna Gojo. Fans started comparing Alcaraz’s failed trick to Djokovic’s antics and mentioned how Alcaraz is trying too hard to be like the Serbian.

Alcaraz fails to copy Djokovic’s trick

Carlos Alcaraz faced Alexander Zverev in what promised to be a mouth watering quarterfinal encounter. Alcaraz was on his A-game as he beat Zverev in straight-sets, in what was a non-contest. One highlight of the match came when Alcaraz tried to replicate a Djokovic trick when he catches the ball in his pocket mid-air. The Spaniard tried to do that but failed to the amusement of more than 20,000 people inside the stadium.

Novak Djokovic is known for his tricks on court and produced another one during his game against Borna Gojo. With the ball already declared dead, the Serbian caught it in his pocket mid-air getting a round of applause from the crowd. The failed attempt by Alcaraz to replicate this trick became a meme for many tennis fans on social media.

Fans took to social media to react to Alcaraz’s playful imitation. Twitter was abuzz with humorous comments and memes with some people suggesting Alcaraz was trying too hard to be like Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz is known for some tricks of his own. The Spaniard has showcased his skills with waving his racquet around during games and impressing the crowd.

Alcaraz shows tricks of his own

The young Spaniard is known for his infectious enthusiasm, always smiling and happy to put on a show for fans. His charismatic playing style, marked by breathtaking shot-making and relentless energy, has endeared him to tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

One of Alcaraz’s signature tricks is his racket juggling act. During practice sessions and even in exhibitions, he effortlessly juggles his racket, displaying remarkable coordination and flair. It’s a testament to his natural talent and his willingness to entertain fans both on and off the court.