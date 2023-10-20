Carlos Alcaraz Matches Rafael Nadal in Another Remarkable Career Co-Incidence

Carlos Alcaraz is currently struggling with foot and back injuries. The Spaniard withdrew from the Basel Open on Thursday, leaving his end-of-the-season participation in doubt. He is being compared to Rafael Nadal not just because of his style, but also because of his injury issues at such a young age. And yet Alcaraz must not be disheartened because if Nadal is being looked at as a benchmark, the 20-year-old is on the right track.

Rafael Nadal himself has mentioned quite a few times not to pressure the young Spanish star and let him grow into the game. Tennis greats like Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have spoken in the same light regarding Alcaraz too, as all of these great players are talking from experience. There is a belief among some tennis fans that Alcaraz will be back stronger after his injury break.

Nadal 2006 season almost similar to Alcaraz 2023 season

Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 is turning out to be very similar to what Rafael Nadal was in 2006, when he turned 20 that year. Alcaraz, who turned 20 in May this year, has enjoyed a rollercoaster of a season. The Spaniard failed to play the Australian Open in Melbourne but bounced back to win Wimbledon and 5 other titles in a great first half of the season. But the 20-year-old could not follow it up with success in North America and Asia. Alcaraz even lost a Cincinnati Masters final to his rival Novak Djokovic, who won three Grand Slam titles.

Back in 2006, a 20-year-old Nadal had a similar story. The Spaniard too missed out on playing in the Australian Open but went on to win 5 titles including a Grand Slam (French Open 2006). The 22-time Grand Slam champion defeated Roger Federer at Roland Garros but lost to him in the Wimbledon final and the Tennis Masters Cup semifinals. Federer too won 3 Grand Slam titles that year like Djokovic has done in 2023.

Nadal could only make it to the US Open quarterfinals, losing to Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny. Carlos Alcaraz too lost in the US Open 2023 semifinals to a Russian named Daniil Medvedev. The veteran Spaniard also could not win in North America and Asia.

Rafael Nadal ended the 2006 season as the world number 2, behind Roger Federer. Carlos Alcaraz is on the same path, as he looks set to finish the season behind current World No.1, Novak Djokovic. Also, Nadal had won two Grand Slams in the early part of his 21st year, similar to Carlos Alcaraz again.

Carlos Alcaraz injury, ranking and net worth

Currently, Alcaraz is recovering from foot and back injuries that will keep him out for sometime. The Spaniard confirmed his withdrawal from the Basel Open due to an injury on his social media account. It is still to be seen weather Alcaraz will participate in the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, which seems unlikely due to the less recovery time available.

Alcaraz has had a mixed 2023 season. The Spaniard has won 6 titles including the Wimbledon but struggled since then. Alcaraz has made $9,603,879 in prize money during the 2023 season. The net worth of the 20-year-old has most likely gone past an estimated $17 million as of 2023.