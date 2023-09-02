“Beating Novak Djokovic in a Major Is a Felony”: Hilarious Memes Led by Former Grand Slam Champions Flood the Internet Following Yet Another Impressive Win at US Open

Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia massages his legs with his elbow during a changeover against Laslo Djere of Serbia (not pictured) on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic, the king of comebacks, once again demonstrated his resilience by clawing his way back from a two-set deficit in his latest match at the US Open. While his victory itself was impressive, it was the flood of memes, jokes, and social media buzz that truly stole the show. Even former players like Andy Roddick and Marion Bartoli couldn’t resist joining the conversation.

As Novak Djokovic’s win against Laslo Djere at the US Open unfolded, social media platforms erupted in a frenzy of memes and jokes. The tennis world, it seemed, had been eagerly waiting for the Serbian star to find himself in yet another 0-2 hole, knowing that it’s often in these moments that Djokovic’s magic truly shines.

Novak Djokovic’s incredible comeback

In a match that seemed to be slipping away, Djokovic’s extraordinary comeback captured the imagination of tennis fans worldwide. After dropping the first two sets, he found his rhythm, displaying the determination that has defined his illustrious career.

Among the flurry of memes and jokes circulating on the internet, a few stood out. Some playfully suggested that Novak Djokovic intentionally falls behind by two sets just to make his eventual comeback even more dramatic. Others humorously claimed that Djokovic has a “2-0 deficit” button he likes to press for added excitement. Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli shared a post made by former Grand Slam champion Andy Roddick which highlighted Djokovic’s ability to tire his opposition out.

The jokes, while light-hearted, underscored the remarkable nature of Djokovic’s ability to defy the odds and stage stunning comebacks. As his latest triumph continued to make headlines, it was clear that Djokovic’s incredible feat was a topic of widespread discussion on social media.

Djokovic’s next challenge

As Djokovic moves on to his next match against Borna Gojo, his latest comeback may have provided a glimmer of hope to his opponents. While Djokovic’s ability to mount comebacks is awe-inspiring, it may also give his upcoming opponent a sense of confidence, knowing that it is possible to trouble the Serbian superstar at Grand Slams.

Nevertheless, as Djokovic continues his quest at the US Open, one thing remains clear: regardless of the scoreline, the world will be watching, ready to celebrate the next chapter in the epic saga of Novak Djokovic, the comeback king.