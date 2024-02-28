‘Where’s Netflix to Record Prince of Sportsmanship?!”: Alexander Zverev Trolled by Fans For Poor Reaction After Daniel Altamaier Upset At Acapulco Open 2024

Alexander Zverev was knocked out in the first round of the Acapulco Open 2024 by fellow German, Daniel Altamaier. In an all-German clash, Zverev was the overwhelming favorite to advance to the next round. However, the top seed ended up losing the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to suffer a defeat against his German counterpart. However, more than his defeat, Zverev made the headlines for a cold handshake at the net with Altamaier.

Alexander Zverev was clearly disappointed after his shock defeat, but tennis fans did not spare him for his reaction. He did not even look Altamaier and did not exchange any words. On the other hand, Altamaier was warm with his reception but was left a bit shook with Zverev’s reaction.

Alexander Zverev is constantly under scrutiny due to his appearance in the Netflix show ‘Break Point’. According to many fans, the show tried to show Zverev in a positive light after his domestic abuse court case. Fans again used the Netflix narrative against Zverev to slam the German for his behavior after his Mexican Open exit.

Daniel Altamaier adds Alexander Zverev to his top wins since 2023

Daniel Altamaier has added Alexander Zverev to the list of big scalps since 2023. However, this result is still not the biggest win of his career. Altamaier has already got a couple of stand out results in 2023.

Daniel Altamaier defeated Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Roland Garros 2023. The German won the match 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5 to secure one of the biggest wins of his career. Later, Altamaier again defeated a top 10 player, when he defeated Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 in Hamburg. The German defeated Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to secure a famous victory.

Now, the German will look to make a mark for himself at the Acapulco Open 2024 after stunning Alexander Zverev in the first round. Even though he has got some big wins, the 25-year-old is yet to win a title in his professional career.