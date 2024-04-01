Shakira Snubbed by Fans Enjoying Jannik Sinner-Grigor Dimitrov Miami Open Final On Social Med; Here’s Why

Throughout the Miami Open 2024, there have been some of the biggest celebrities finding their way to catch the players live. Among many others, Shakira was one renowned personality present for the men’s singles final tie between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. Usually, fans seem to be excited about spotting these celebrities in the stands. However, the Colombian pop star didn’t receive the same treatment.

Shakira has been in the United States of America to promote her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The multiple-time Grammy winner has already made appearances on talk shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her promotional tour in the United States also brought her to Miami, where she was seen at the Hard Rock Stadium, catching Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov battle it out for the ATP 1000 title.

From what the reactions of users on social media suggested, people were interested in watching Sinner and Dimitrov rather than the camera constantly being on Shakira.

Merely an hour after Shakira was seen on camera, Sinner clinched the Miami Open 2024 title, defeating the Bulgarian 6-3, 6-1. The victory recorded the Italian youngster’s third title in the year.

Serena Williams didn’t receive the same treatment as Shakira

Serena Williams was also one of the esteemed personalities present at the event. Unlike Shakira, fans didn’t seem to have a problem with the videos and photos of the 23-time Grand Slam winner being posted everywhere on social media.

However, this shouldn’t come as a shock. Avid tennis enthusiasts know just how important a figure Williams is in the sporting world and often pay their respects to the distinguished career that she’s had.

Serena also went viral on social media for her interactions with Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov during and after their respective semifinal clash. However, no fan seemed to be complaining about it on social media. One can only imagine the flake that a celebrity such as Shakira would receive if she were in the same place.