Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal’s Reunion at Davis Cup 2024 Sidelines in Malaga Breaks the Internet

As the curtains close in on the 2024 season, tennis will bid farewell to one of its greatest players of all time. The tennis calendar will culminate with the Davis Cup Finals, which will also be the final time fans will get to see Rafael Nadal in action. The emotional occasion will be marked by the veteran passing the baton to his successor, Carlos Alcaraz.

The duo fulfilled a lot of fans’ wishes when they teamed up to play doubles in this year’s Paris Olympics. Though they crashed out in the quarter-final stage, it was, nonetheless, a dream-come-true moment for tennis lovers. The ‘Nadalcaraz’ could happen again in the final week of the 2024 tennis calendar.

They both arrived in Malaga on different days of the week. Nadal was the first to reach the city on Thursday and many fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the retiring legend. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who was busy with his ATP Finals commitments, arrived a bit later on Saturday.

Given a choice, the El Palmar native would have preferred to have arrived in Malaga much later, but his time in Turin was cut short following a group stage exit. The only positive from the early exit was that the fans got to see the talented youngster team up with his idol on Sunday. Pictures of them meeting on practice courts have gone viral in no time on social media.

One of the standout moments occurred when Nadal was seen practicing with his Australian counterpart, Alex de Minaur. These types of inter-team practice sessions are rare, and de Minaur will consider himself lucky to be on the opposite side of Rafa, even if it’s only for training.

For Alcaraz, the mission is clear – Win the Davis Cup title at all costs for Rafa.

Alcaraz keen to win the Davis Cup title for Nadal

Though Alcaraz understands the importance of winning the Davis Cup title, having Rafa by his side in his last tournament is “much more special” for the youngster.

“It’s probably the most special tournament I’ll play in my career, because of what’s happening, because of the circumstances. The Davis Cup has always been a tournament that I’d love to win one day, I’m passionate about representing Spain,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz knows what he wants this week. The Davis Cup will happen every year, but the chance to say goodbye to a legend of Nadal’s stature only happens once. Hence the 21-year-old is keen to do everything possible to help Spain lift the trophy for the first time in five years.

“Rafa’s farewell is much more important, at least for me. Being able to retire in this competition is special, and it is for me, too. It will be an incredible event because of the occasion and hopefully, it will end with the title,” the 2024 Roland Garros champion added.

Not only Alcaraz, but most of the tennis community will be backing the 21-year-old to give Nadal a fitting farewell. When Spain faces the Netherlands on Tuesday, it is unclear whether Rafa will play one of the singles rubbers. In fact, it is not even clear whether he will partner with Alcaraz in doubles.

Either way, there is nothing more that tennis lovers would want than to see these two team up one last time. If Spain goes deep in the tournament, then fans can witness the duo in action multiple times this week.