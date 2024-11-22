Boris Becker Recalls First Meeting With Rafael Nadal Over Throwback Picture After Crying Over His Retirement

The Rafael Nadal fever continues to be prevalent in the tennis circuit. The Spanish legend has retired from the sport but fans, pundits and former players are posting their tributes and favorite memories they have with him. Boris Becker joined the bandwagon by commenting on a throwback photo in which he was seen standing alongside a young Rafa.

A social media user shared a photo in which Becker was holding a baby in his hand and standing with a few other kids. Nadal was the one standing to the right of Becker. The young Spaniard was carrying two rackets and a bottle in his hands, as he smiled for the picture.

Presumably, the photo was taken back in 1997 when Nadal was playing a tournament in the Netherlands at the age of 11. Becker replied to the post, commenting, “I met Rafa looooong time ago in Manacor (Mallorca).”

I met Rafa looooong time ago in Manacor ( Mallorca) https://t.co/RLBVu0zCZY — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 20, 2024

As expected, it went viral on social media in no time. Fans were gushing over young Nadal, with one user calling it a “precious picture.”

Two legends, Rafa and Boom Boom Becker!!! My two all time favorites — Sat (@MichTeni) November 21, 2024

Crazy to think he would become such an icon — Kris Ⓜ️⚡Ⱥ (@KrizzMin) November 21, 2024

Oh man….so cute! — ValeZac ⚽️ (@Valeria16540168) November 20, 2024

What a precious picture….jajajaa — Moni (@MoniSanLorenzo) November 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time Becker has spoken about Nadal. The retired German star has a history of sharing posts and stories about the ‘King of Clay.’

Becker pens emotional farewell message for Nadal

While many reacted to Nadal’s retirement with heartfelt posts and videos, Becker’s tribute stood out. The 56-year-old started with the words, “I am crying as we speak,” leaving many fans emotional in the comments section.

“What an absolute icon of sport period! There will never be another one like Rafa! Role model for so many kids all around the world! Gracias Rafa.”

I am crying as we speak… @RafaelNadal …

What an absolute icon of sport period !

There will never be another one like Rafa !

Rolemodel for so many kids all around the world !

Gracias Rafa — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 19, 2024



What was expected to be the perfect send-off for Nadal, turned into a heartbreak for his fans. Rafa’s final tournament in his professional career was the Davis Cup – an event that announced his arrival to the world a couple of decades ago.

The script, however, didn’t go as planned on Tuesday. Nadal lost the first singles rubber to Botic van de Zandschulp, as Spain crashed out of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals stage.

Though Nadal couldn’t bow out of tennis with a trophy, what he achieved over the years will never be forgotten. The joy his supporters felt at his triumphs and the pain they suffered in his defeats will forever be a part of their lives. Nadal might have retired, but his legacy will endure!