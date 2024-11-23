How is Jannik Sinner Similar to Rafael Nadal? 17-Year-Old Spanish Prodigy Who Sparred With Them at Davis Cup 2024 Explains

Jun 7, 2021; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net with Jannik Sinner (ITA) after their match on day nine of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

It is not often that a player gets to train with both Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner at the same event. However, just before Nadal’s retirement was confirmed after his loss at the Davis Cup 2024 Finals to Botic van de Zandschulp, Andres Santamarta was one lucky player who had an unforgettable experience with both of them.

Santamarta is a 17-year-old budding player from Spain who did not make it to the Davis Cup team. But he was called up as a hitting partner to help the likes of Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Bautista Agut prepare for their quarterfinal matchup against the Netherlands. In an interview with ATP Tour, he was quoted as saying –

“To me Rafa is a role model. I’ve watched him for so many years, at the top for as long as I can remember. “I’m very lucky and I hope I can learn something from him and apply it to my tennis, to my game.”

It gave Santamarta an opportunity to rub shoulders with Sinner as well, who was gracious to allow him to train alongside him. That enabled the youngster to notice how similar the World No.1 is to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

“I was also happy because he’s the world No. 1 and I really wanted to share a practice session with him. I really loved it. I admire him. “The thing that really struck me was the intensity, the same as with Rafa. He’s a very relaxed guy, he doesn’t get annoyed, and he plays with such intensity. “He misses and he’s already prepared for the next ball. The thing I like about Sinner is how he moves and his backhand,” Santamarta added.

Well, he’s not wrong, though. Nadal is known for his intensity, as opponents have struggled to deal with his aggression on the court – a trait that can also be seen in Sinner’s game. At the same time, Nadal can be super relaxed before and during a game, which is something many have noticed with Sinner as well.

For a 17-year-old rising talent, it doesn’t get any better. Santamarta is the last man to perhaps get to experience such a thing and he will carry this moment with himself for the rest of his career and life. It is not a surprise that Sinner has idolised Nadal since his childhood alongside Federer.

Sinner lauded Nadal on his retirement

Interestingly, Sinner has never been able to defeat Nadal in his career so far. The Spaniard has won all their three clashes and the first time they played against each other, was at the French Open 2020. Back then, Nadal predicted a bright future for the now World No.1 and how right has he been proven!

Despite the rise of Alcaraz, Nadal has always had positive words for Sinner. Recently, despite Sinner getting into trouble over doping allegations, Nadal gave him the benefit of doubt.

So it is natural that Sinner would acknowledge the impact Nadal has had over the years on the sport as well as him personally.

Rafa is _____. Sinner fills in the blank on what made Nadal so special ⤵️ Sponsored by @ServiceNow | #TennisHonors pic.twitter.com/1aVKrXCYU4 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 21, 2024

While the sun has set on Nadal’s career, Sinner has a long way to go. In the Davis Cup 2024 Finals, Sinner is next scheduled to play Alex de Minaur of Australia in the semifinals on Saturday. The match is set to begin after the ongoing Kokkinakis vs Berrettini one and fans can catch all the LIVE action in the United States on the Tennis Channel and Fubo TV.