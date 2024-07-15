Carlos Alcaraz Responds to Rafael Nadal’s Congratulatory Message For Him in Two Words Ahead of Olympics Linkup

Sep 3, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after recording match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a third round match on day five of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his spectacular Wimbledon victory, received a congratulatory message from tennis legend and his idol, Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz firstly wrote Gracias to thank him and followed it up with Pronto, which means soon in Spanish.

Alcaraz also put up a French flag emoticon, by which he meant that he can’t await their much-hyped partnership at the upcoming Olympics 2024 in Paris. Alcaraz and Nadal could be considered favorites to win a gold medal for Spain at the men’s doubles event.

Alcaraz replies to Rafa’s Instagram story as he teases their doubles meetup at Olympics 2024! pic.twitter.com/OqpZZuFFwp — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 15, 2024

Alcaraz is having an extraordinary year. Following his wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, he has the rare opportunity to complete a historic triple by winning a gold medal at the Olympics.

This feat was last achieved by Nadal in 2008, which made him a legend of the sport at the age of 22. Ironically, Alcaraz could do the same at the age of 21, alongside the man whose record he could break.

The Perfect Olympics Farewell for Nadal and Debut for Carlos Alcaraz

As Rafael Nadal approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, the Paris Olympics could serve as a fitting farewell. Winning a doubles gold medal with Carlos Alcaraz would be a memorable way for Nadal to cap off his Olympics journey. Nadal, who has always been a fierce competitor and a symbol of perseverance, has the chance to mentor Alcaraz on the Olympic stage, blending experience with youthful exuberance.

Their partnership promises to be a highlight of the Games, with fans eagerly anticipating their on-court chemistry and strategic collaboration. For Nadal, this could be the perfect swan song, and for Alcaraz, it could be the beginning of an Olympic legacy, following in the footsteps of his idol.

Their matches could break all-time viewership records at the Olympics when it comes to tennis. This could be also the first and the last time Nadal and Alcaraz could be seen playing as a team.

The last time they played each other as opponents was at the Netflix Slam 2024 in Las Vegas in a best-of-3 match which Alcaraz won. The duo might clash next at the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia in October 2024.