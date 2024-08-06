Paris Restaurant Becomes Famous After Novak Djokovic Copies Carlos Alcaraz to Celebrate Olympic Gold Win

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net before the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Following a historic gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics, Novak Djokovic decided to go all out with his celebrations. In fact, Djokovic took a page out of Carlos Alcaraz’s book and partied at Siena, a restaurant in Paris.

After finishing 3rd in the 2008 Beijing Games, 4th in the 2012 London Games & the 2020 Tokyo Games, Novak Djokovic finally won the coveted Olympic gold medal despite not being fully fit. The Serbian now becomes one of only three male players in tennis to “complete tennis” and achieve the Golden Slam – each of the four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in singles.

Such an incredible accomplishment required a grand celebration, and that is exactly what the World No.2 did, as he partied in Siena merely a day after the 7-6, 7-6 win over Carlos Alcaraz. Djoko was heard saying, “Bonsoir and merci Siena.”

Videos and photos from the celebrations flooded the internet. As soon as they made it to X, social media users congratulated the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Interestingly, this same restaurant had made it to the headlines merely two months ago when Alcaraz had a similar party, celebrating his Roland Garros 2024 win with friends and family.

Similar to Djokovic, Alcaraz also celebrated a win at Siena

Seems like Siena has emerged as the go-to location in Paris for tennis players to celebrate their wins. Before Novak Djokovic’s latest victory, Carlos Alcaraz also made his way to the same restaurant following the French Open 2024.

As seen in photos and videos, Alcaraz was dancing, singing, and drinking alcohol after a successful two-week campaign at Roland Garros.

The restaurant even posted clips and photos from the same event.

While there are no more tournaments scheduled in Paris any time soon, it won’t be surprising if the winners make it a tradition to party at Siena following their French Open title wins.