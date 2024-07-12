Carlos Alcaraz Reveals How He Managed to Beat Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon Semi-Final Despite Being One Set Down

Jul 12, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles semifinal on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In a highly anticipated match, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his tactical prowess and adaptability to secure his place in the Wimbledon final. After his victory over Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion explained in his post-match interview that he did not deliberately look to engage in long rallies or play more groundstrokes, which are typically Medvedev’s strengths.

“I tried not to play long rallies [to combat Medvedev’s game], I tried to hit drop shots, go to the net as much as I can, to not play his game,” Alcaraz said, highlighting his strategic approach to countering Medvedev’s style of play.

Alcaraz’s journey to the final was not without its challenges. His first serve percentage was a mere 48% until he was down 1-3 in the second set. However, the 21-year-old managed to turn things around dramatically, increasing his first serve percentage to 57% by the time he completed his win. This improvement in his serve was crucial in shifting the momentum of the match in his favor.

The Spaniard had to say the following about his performance in the semi-final:

“First of all, I’m glad to play outdoors. Different conditions, but yeah really happy about my performance. I started really nervous, he was playing great tennis. It was difficult for me, but I tried to pull out the nerves at the beginning of the second set. After that I could play my own game, hit great shots and enjoy the match. In general, I think I played a really great match.”

With his victory, the 3-time Grand Slam champion became the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal to make it to back-to-back Wimbledon finals. So it is not a surprise that Alcaraz is being considered the favorite to defend his Wimbledon title successfully.

Alcaraz’s Tactical Mastery Sees Him Through to Wimbledon Final

Alcaraz’s performance throughout the tournament has been impressive, demonstrating his ability to adapt and overcome challenges. His mix of powerful groundstrokes, strategic net play, and resilience under pressure has won him many admirers and positioned him as a formidable opponent.

While comparisons to Nadal are inevitable, Alcaraz has carved out his own identity on the court by being graceful yet aggressive. Alcaraz’s journey to the Wimbledon final is a testament to his skill, strategy, and mental toughness.

His ability to adapt his game plan and maintain composure under pressure will be key factors in determining his success in the final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.